Lirik Lagu Stay – The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay – The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 04:19 WIB
Stay – The Kid LAORI feat Justin Bieber
Stay – The Kid LAORI feat Justin Bieber

StayThe Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber

I do the same thing, I told you that I never would
I told you I changed, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still
I realize the time that I wasted here
I feel like you can't feel the way I feel
I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa, whoa)
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa, whoa)
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa, whoa)
I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

I do the same thing, I told you that I never would
I told you I changed, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
I do the same thing, I told you that I never would
I told you I changed, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, yeah

When I'm away from you, I miss your touch (ooh-ooh)
You're the reason I believe in love
It's been difficult for me to trust (ooh-ooh)
And I'm afraid that I'ma fuck it up
Ain't no way that I can leave you stranded
'Cause you ain't never left me empty-handed
And you know that I know that I can't live without you
So, baby, stay

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa, whoa)
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa, whoa)
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa, whoa)
I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

I do the same thing, I told you that I never would
I told you I changed, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, yeah

I do the same thing, I told you that I never would
I told you I changed, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

