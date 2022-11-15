Lirik Lagu Stay – The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stay – The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber

I do the same thing, I told you that I never would

I told you I changed, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still

I realize the time that I wasted here

I feel like you can't feel the way I feel

I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa, whoa)

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa, whoa)

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa, whoa)

I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

I do the same thing, I told you that I never would

I told you I changed, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I do the same thing, I told you that I never would

I told you I changed, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, yeah

When I'm away from you, I miss your touch (ooh-ooh)

You're the reason I believe in love

It's been difficult for me to trust (ooh-ooh)

And I'm afraid that I'ma fuck it up

Ain't no way that I can leave you stranded

'Cause you ain't never left me empty-handed

And you know that I know that I can't live without you

So, baby, stay

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa, whoa)

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa, whoa)

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa, whoa)

I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

I do the same thing, I told you that I never would

I told you I changed, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, yeah

I do the same thing, I told you that I never would

I told you I changed, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey