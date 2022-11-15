Lirik Lagu Long Way Home - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Long Way Home - 5 Seconds of Summer
We're taking the long way home (Taking the long way home)
Take me back to the middle of nowhere
Back to the place only you and I share
Remember all the memories?
The fireflies and make-believe
Kicking back in the old school yard
Singing songs on our guitars
This is our reality
Crazy stupid, you and me
We know this is the way it's supposed to be
So we're taking the long way home (Taking the long way—)
'Cause I don't wanna be wasting my time alone
I wanna get lost and drive forever with you
Talking 'bout nothing, yeah, whatever, baby
So we're taking the long way home (Taking the long way—) tonight
Ooh-ooh
We're taking the long way home
Ooh-ooh
(We're taking the long way home)
Taking the long way home
Now we're stuck in the middle of nowhere
Yeah, you know we took our time to get there
We're hiding out in a dream
Catching fire like kerosene (Kerosene)
And you know I'd never let you down
Till the Sun comes up, we can own this town
Something like make-believe
Living in a movie scene
We know this is the way it's supposed to be
So we're taking the long way home (Taking the long way—)
'Cause I don't wanna be wasting my time alone
I wanna get lost and drive forever with you
Talking 'bout nothing, yeah, whatever, baby
So we're taking the long way home (Taking the long way—)
Hittin' every red light (Red light)
Kissing at the stop signs, darling
Green Day's on the radio (The radio)
And everything is alright (Alright)
Now we're turning off the headlights, darling
We're just taking it slow
So we're taking the long way home
'Cause I don't wanna be wasting my time alone
I wanna get lost and drive forever with you
Talking 'bout nothing, yeah, whatever, baby
So we're taking the long way home
Hittin' every red light (Red light)
Kissing at the stop signs, darling
Green Day's on the radio (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
And everything is alright (Alright)
Now we're turning off the headlights, darling
We're just taking it slow
We're taking the long way home (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
We're taking the long way home (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
We're taking the long way home
Credit
Produser: Zakk Cervini, Tommy English, Colin Brittain, dan John Feldmann
Penulis: John Feldmann, Alex Gaskarth, Michael Clifford, dan Ashton Irwin
Album: 5 Seconds of Summer
Genre: Pop Rock
Fakta di balik lagu
Long Way Home merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 27 Juni 2014 sebagai single kesembilan dalam album debutnya yang bertajuk 5 Seconds of Summer.
Secara lirik, lagu ini berbicara tentang dua kecintaan para anggota band tersebut, yakni kekasih mereka dan musik.
Sementara judulnya merujuk pada “mengambil jalan pulang yang jauh,” yang biasanya dilakukan seseorang ketika mereka ingin melihat lebih banyak keindahan atau menghabiskan lebih banyak waktu dengan seseorang. Dalam lagu ini, mereka melakukan keduanya.
Diketahui, Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.
Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.
Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.
Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.
Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
