Lirik Lagu End Up Here - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

End Up Here - 5 Seconds of Summer



You walked in, everyone was asking for your name

You just smiled and told them "Trouble" (Oh)

My head spins, I'm pressed against the wall

Just watching your every move, you're way too cool

And you're coming this way, coming this way



How did we end up talking in the first place?

You said you liked my Cobain shirt

Now we're walking back to your place

You're telling me how you love that song

About living on a prayer

I'm pretty sure that we're halfway there

But when I wake up next to you

I wonder how, how did we end up here?

[Post-Chorus: Michael]

How did we end up, how did we end up here?



Next day out, everybody thought you were so insane

'Cause you were so far out of my league (Oh)

My friends said I should lock you down

Before you figure me out and you run away

But you don't and you won't

As you kiss me and you tell me that you're here to stay



How did we end up talking in the first place?

You said you liked my Cobain shirt

Now we're walking back to your place

You're telling me how you love that song

About living on a prayer

I'm pretty sure that we're halfway there

But when I wake up next to you

I wonder how, how did we end up here?



Call me lucky, 'cause in the end

I'm a six and she's a ten

She's so fit, I'm insecure

But she keeps coming back for more



How did we end up talking in the first place?

You said you liked my Cobain shirt

Now we're walking back to your place

You're telling me how you love that song

About living on a prayer

I'm pretty sure that we're halfway there

But when I wake up next to you

I wonder how, how did we end up here?



How did we end up, how did we end up here?

How did we end up, how did we end up here?



Credit



Produser: Zakk Cervini, Tommy English, Colin Brittain, dan John Feldmann

Penulis: Michael Clifford, Ashton Irwin, John Feldmann, dan Alex Gaskarth

Album: 5 Seconds of Summer

Genre: Alternative Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

End Up Here merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 27 Juni 2014 sebagai single kedelapan dalam album debutnya yang bertajuk 5 Seconds of Summer.



Lagu ini menceritakan tentang seorang hubungan antara remaja laki-laki dengan seorang gadis. Namun, laki-laki itu merasa tidak percaya diri ketika berada di sekitar kekasihnya karena gadis itu sangat populer.



Diketahui, Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***



