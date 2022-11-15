Lirik Lagu One Tree Hill – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

One Tree Hill – U2

We turn away

To face the cold

Enduring chill

As the day begs

The night for mercy love



A sun so bright

It leaves no shadows

Only scars

Carved into stone

On the face of earth



The moon is up

And over One Tree Hill

We see the sun

Go down in your eyes



You run like a river

On like a sea

You run like a river

Runs to the sea



And in the world

A heart of darkness

A fire zone

Where poets speak their heart

Then bleed for it



Jara sang his song

A weapon

In the hands of one

Though his blood still cries

From the ground



It runs like a river

Runs to the sea

It runs like a river

To the sea



I don't believe

In painted roses

Or bleeding hearts

While bullets

Rape the night

Of the merciful, ah



I'll see you again

When the stars

Fall from the sky

And the moon

Has turned red

Over One Tree Hill



We run like a river

Runs to the sea

We run like a river

To the sea



And when it's raining

Raining hard

That's when the rain will

Break my heart



Raining, raining

In the heart

Raining in your heart

Raining, raining

To your heart

Raining, raining



Raining, raining

To your heart

Raining ooh, ooh

To your heart

To the sea



Oh, great ocean

Oh, great sea

Run to the ocean

Run to the sea



Credit

Artis: U2

Album: The Joshua Tree

Rilis: 1987

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Bono

Produser: Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno

Fakta di Balik Lagu One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill merupakan lagu U2 dari album The Joshua Tree. Pada Maret 1988, lagu tersebut dirilis di Selandia Baru dan Australia.

Sementara itu, In God's Country dirilis sebagai single keempat di Amerika Utara.

One Tree Hill menempati posisi pertama di New Zealand Singles Chart dan menjadi hit paling sukses kedua di negara tersebut pada tahun 1988.

Lagu tersebut ditulis untuk mengenang Greg Carroll yang merupakan orang Selandia Baru yang pertama kali bertemu band di Auckland selama Unforgettable Fire Tour pada tahun 1984.

Ia menjadi teman yang sangat dekat dengan vokalis Bono dan kemudian menjadi roadie untuk grup tersebut.

Carroll tewas pada Juli 1986 dalam kecelakaan sepeda motor di Dublin. Setelah pemakamannya di Selandia Baru, Bono menulis lirik One Tree Hill untuk mengenangnya.