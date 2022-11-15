Lirik Lagu One Tree Hill – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 03:15 WIB
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2.
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2. /

One Tree HillU2

We turn away
To face the cold
Enduring chill
As the day begs
The night for mercy love

A sun so bright
It leaves no shadows
Only scars
Carved into stone
On the face of earth

The moon is up
And over One Tree Hill
We see the sun
Go down in your eyes

You run like a river
On like a sea
You run like a river
Runs to the sea

And in the world
A heart of darkness
A fire zone
Where poets speak their heart
Then bleed for it

Jara sang his song
A weapon
In the hands of one
Though his blood still cries
From the ground

It runs like a river
Runs to the sea
It runs like a river
To the sea

I don't believe
In painted roses
Or bleeding hearts
While bullets
Rape the night
Of the merciful, ah

I'll see you again
When the stars
Fall from the sky
And the moon
Has turned red
Over One Tree Hill

We run like a river
Runs to the sea
We run like a river
To the sea

And when it's raining
Raining hard
That's when the rain will
Break my heart

Raining, raining
In the heart
Raining in your heart
Raining, raining
To your heart
Raining, raining

Raining, raining
To your heart
Raining ooh, ooh
To your heart
To the sea

Oh, great ocean
Oh, great sea
Run to the ocean
Run to the sea

Credit
Artis: U2
Album: The Joshua Tree
Rilis: 1987
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Bono
Produser: Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno

Fakta di Balik Lagu One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill merupakan lagu U2 dari album The Joshua Tree. Pada Maret 1988, lagu tersebut dirilis di Selandia Baru dan Australia.

Sementara itu, In God's Country dirilis sebagai single keempat di Amerika Utara.

One Tree Hill menempati posisi pertama di New Zealand Singles Chart dan menjadi hit paling sukses kedua di negara tersebut pada tahun 1988.

Lagu tersebut ditulis untuk mengenang Greg Carroll yang merupakan orang Selandia Baru yang pertama kali bertemu band di Auckland selama Unforgettable Fire Tour pada tahun 1984.

Ia menjadi teman yang sangat dekat dengan vokalis Bono dan kemudian menjadi roadie untuk grup tersebut.

Carroll tewas pada Juli 1986 dalam kecelakaan sepeda motor di Dublin. Setelah pemakamannya di Selandia Baru, Bono menulis lirik One Tree Hill untuk mengenangnya.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB
8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

14 November 2022, 07:25 WIB
Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Dijual Hari Ini

14 November 2022, 06:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 November 2022, 01:09 WIB
Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour Jakarta, Mulai dari Rp1,3 Juta hingga Rp3,8 Juta

Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour Jakarta, Mulai dari Rp1,3 Juta hingga Rp3,8 Juta

12 November 2022, 19:52 WIB
Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta

Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta

12 November 2022, 18:44 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Mahasiswa Unpad yang Tewas Ditusuk Temannya Sempat Curhat di Medsos, Singgung Penyimpangan Seksual Pelaku
2

Link Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK in Jakarta, Member Blink Sudah Bisa Pesan Disini
3

Kematian Satu Keluarga di Kalideres Makin Janggal, Polisi Sita Buku dan Kalender dari TKP
4

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Mulai dari Babak Penyisihan Grup hingga Final
5

Kerabat dari Korban Tewas Kalideres Angkat Bicara, Bongkar Kondisi Perekonomian Keluarganya
6

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal
7

Prediksi Fulham vs Man United di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Prakiraan Skor
8

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?
9

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Beserta Jam Tayangnya
10

Link Streaming Under The Queen's Umbrella Episode 10 Sub Indo: Sang Ratu Berhasil Bongkar Rahasia Tabib Kwon

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini 15 November 2022, Lengkap Keistimewaan Weton Selasa Kliwon, Hari Naas dan Keberuntungan

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini 15 November 2022, Lengkap Keistimewaan Weton Selasa Kliwon, Hari Naas dan Keberuntungan

15 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Ada Tersangka Baru di Kasus Hakim Agung Sudrajad Dimyati

Ada Tersangka Baru di Kasus Hakim Agung Sudrajad Dimyati

15 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Selasa 15 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Jomblo Jomblo Bahagia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Selasa 15 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Jomblo Jomblo Bahagia

15 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

15 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Malang Terkini

Fii Amanillah: Arti, Kapan Waktu Mengucapkan dan Cara Menjawabnya

Fii Amanillah: Arti, Kapan Waktu Mengucapkan dan Cara Menjawabnya

15 November 2022, 03:07 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Lineup Inggris vs Iran di Fase Grup Piala dunia 2022, Trent Alexander Punya Dua Tugas

Prediksi Lineup Inggris vs Iran di Fase Grup Piala dunia 2022, Trent Alexander Punya Dua Tugas

15 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Selasa 15 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Family 100, dan Uang Kaget Lagi

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Selasa 15 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Family 100, dan Uang Kaget Lagi

15 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

15 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Dibanderol 1.190 Miliar, Ini Keunggulan yang Ditawarkan Toyota pada Mobil Listrik BZ4X

Dibanderol 1.190 Miliar, Ini Keunggulan yang Ditawarkan Toyota pada Mobil Listrik BZ4X

15 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Selasa, 15 November 2022, Sejumlah Daerah Di Sulawesi Selatan Hujan Siang Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Selasa, 15 November 2022, Sejumlah Daerah Di Sulawesi Selatan Hujan Siang Hari

15 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Selasa 15 November 2022, Ada Sing Again Hera Gu, Detective Conan, dan Biar Viral

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Selasa 15 November 2022, Ada Sing Again Hera Gu, Detective Conan, dan Biar Viral

15 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Media Pemalang

Kode Redeem FF Free Fire Hari Ini 15 November 2022, Masih Belum Klaim Skin dan Senjata Gratis Ini?

Kode Redeem FF Free Fire Hari Ini 15 November 2022, Masih Belum Klaim Skin dan Senjata Gratis Ini?

15 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Selasa 15 November 2022 : Banyak Ide Baru

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Selasa 15 November 2022 : Banyak Ide Baru

15 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

15 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Info Jadwal Sholat Untuk Kabupaten Pangandaran dan Sekitarnya, Selasa 15 November 2022

Info Jadwal Sholat Untuk Kabupaten Pangandaran dan Sekitarnya, Selasa 15 November 2022

15 November 2022, 02:48 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Info Jadwal Sholat Untuk Jakarta dan Sekitarnya, Selasa 15 November 2022

Info Jadwal Sholat Untuk Jakarta dan Sekitarnya, Selasa 15 November 2022

15 November 2022, 02:39 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Crazy Rich Indra Kesumah alias Indra Kenz di Vonis 10 Tahun Penjara Plus Denda Rp5 Miliar

Crazy Rich Indra Kesumah alias Indra Kenz di Vonis 10 Tahun Penjara Plus Denda Rp5 Miliar

15 November 2022, 02:32 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Info Jadwal Sholat Untuk Bandung dan Sekitarnya, Selasa 15 November 2022

Info Jadwal Sholat Untuk Bandung dan Sekitarnya, Selasa 15 November 2022

15 November 2022, 02:31 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Cinta akan Kembali dari Thomas Arya Feat Yelse lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Cinta akan Kembali dari Thomas Arya Feat Yelse lengkap dengan Liriknya

15 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Selasa 15 November 2022 : Coba Bereksperimen

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Selasa 15 November 2022 : Coba Bereksperimen

15 November 2022, 02:05 WIB

Media Pemalang

Kode Redeem FF Free Fire Terbaru 15 November 2022, Klaim Hadiah di Sini Sekarang Juga!

Kode Redeem FF Free Fire Terbaru 15 November 2022, Klaim Hadiah di Sini Sekarang Juga!

15 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Selasa 15 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Info Temanggung

Lowongan Penulis Lepas Untuk Pelajar, Gabung di Komunitas Penulis Sekarang

Lowongan Penulis Lepas Untuk Pelajar, Gabung di Komunitas Penulis Sekarang

15 November 2022, 01:49 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Kota Cimahi Dilanda Banjir Sepanjang Malam hingga Tengah Malam

Kota Cimahi Dilanda Banjir Sepanjang Malam hingga Tengah Malam

15 November 2022, 01:36 WIB