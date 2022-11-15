Lirik Lagu One Tree Hill – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

We turn away
To face the cold
Enduring chill
As the day begs
The night for mercy love
A sun so bright
It leaves no shadows
Only scars
Carved into stone
On the face of earth
The moon is up
And over One Tree Hill
We see the sun
Go down in your eyes
You run like a river
On like a sea
You run like a river
Runs to the sea
And in the world
A heart of darkness
A fire zone
Where poets speak their heart
Then bleed for it
Jara sang his song
A weapon
In the hands of one
Though his blood still cries
From the ground
It runs like a river
Runs to the sea
It runs like a river
To the sea
I don't believe
In painted roses
Or bleeding hearts
While bullets
Rape the night
Of the merciful, ah
I'll see you again
When the stars
Fall from the sky
And the moon
Has turned red
Over One Tree Hill
We run like a river
Runs to the sea
We run like a river
To the sea
And when it's raining
Raining hard
That's when the rain will
Break my heart
Raining, raining
In the heart
Raining in your heart
Raining, raining
To your heart
Raining, raining
Raining, raining
To your heart
Raining ooh, ooh
To your heart
To the sea
Oh, great ocean
Oh, great sea
Run to the ocean
Run to the sea
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: The Joshua Tree
Rilis: 1987
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Bono
Produser: Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno
Fakta di Balik Lagu One Tree Hill
One Tree Hill merupakan lagu U2 dari album The Joshua Tree. Pada Maret 1988, lagu tersebut dirilis di Selandia Baru dan Australia.
Sementara itu, In God's Country dirilis sebagai single keempat di Amerika Utara.
One Tree Hill menempati posisi pertama di New Zealand Singles Chart dan menjadi hit paling sukses kedua di negara tersebut pada tahun 1988.
Lagu tersebut ditulis untuk mengenang Greg Carroll yang merupakan orang Selandia Baru yang pertama kali bertemu band di Auckland selama Unforgettable Fire Tour pada tahun 1984.
Ia menjadi teman yang sangat dekat dengan vokalis Bono dan kemudian menjadi roadie untuk grup tersebut.
Carroll tewas pada Juli 1986 dalam kecelakaan sepeda motor di Dublin. Setelah pemakamannya di Selandia Baru, Bono menulis lirik One Tree Hill untuk mengenangnya.
