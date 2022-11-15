Lirik Lagu Window in the Skies – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 15 November 2022, 03:13 WIB
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2.
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2. /

Window in the SkiesU2

The shackles are undone
The bullets quit the gun
The heat that's in the sun
Will keep us when there's none

The rule has been disproved
The stone it has been moved
The grave is now a groove
All debts are removed

Oh can't you see what love has done?
Oh can't you see what love has done?
Oh can't you see what love has done?
What it's doing to me?

Love makes strange enemies
Makes love where love may please
Soul and its striptease
Hate brought to its knees

The sky over our head
We can reach it from our bed
You let me in your heart
And out of my head, head

Oh can't you see what love has done?
Oh can't you see what love has done?
Oh can't you see what love has done?
What it's doing to me?

Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Please don't ever let me out of you
I've got no shame
Oh no, oh no

Oh can't you see what love has done?
Oh can't you see?
Oh can't you see what love has done?
What it's doing to me?

I know I hurt you and I made you cry
Did everything but murder you and I
But love left a window in the skies
And to love I rhapsodize

Oh can't you see what love has done?
To every broken heart
Oh can't you see what love has done?
For every heart that cries
Love left a window in the skies
And to love I rhapsodize

Credit
Artis: U2
Album: U218 Singles
Rilis: 2006
Genre: Rock, Alternative/Indie
Songwriter: Bono
Produser: Rick Rubin

Fakta di Balik Lagu Window in the Skies

Window in the Skies merupakan salah satu dari dua lagu baru yang dimasukkan dalam album Singles U218.

Lagu tersebut dirilis pada 1 Januari 2007 di Inggris. Karena perayaan liburan Tahun Baru di banyak wilayah, terjadi penundaan rilis di tempat lain.

Di Australia, lagu tersebut dirilis pada 15 Januari. Sementara itu, di Kanada dirilis pada 16 Januari dan Jepang pada 7 Februari.

Terdapat dua versi video musik untuk lagu Window in the Skies. Versi pertama disutradarai oleh Gary Koepke yang menampilkan montase dari 137 klip penampilan musisi dari abad sebelumnya.

Setiap klip dipilih dan diedit sehingga gerakan bibir para penyanyi dan gerakan jari para musisi sangat cocok dengan lirik dan musik Window in the Skies.

Beberapa musisi yang tampil dalam video musik tersebut yaitu Elvis Presley, Billie Holiday, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Morrissey, Elvis Costello, Keith Richards, Vladimir Horowitz, Keith Moon, Kanye West, Arcade Fire, The Beatles dan banyak lainnya.

