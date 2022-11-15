Lirik Lagu Window in the Skies – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Window in the Skies – U2

The shackles are undone

The bullets quit the gun

The heat that's in the sun

Will keep us when there's none



The rule has been disproved

The stone it has been moved

The grave is now a groove

All debts are removed



Oh can't you see what love has done?

Oh can't you see what love has done?

Oh can't you see what love has done?

What it's doing to me?



Love makes strange enemies

Makes love where love may please

Soul and its striptease

Hate brought to its knees



The sky over our head

We can reach it from our bed

You let me in your heart

And out of my head, head



Oh can't you see what love has done?

Oh can't you see what love has done?

Oh can't you see what love has done?

What it's doing to me?



Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Please don't ever let me out of you

I've got no shame

Oh no, oh no



Oh can't you see what love has done?

Oh can't you see?

Oh can't you see what love has done?

What it's doing to me?



I know I hurt you and I made you cry

Did everything but murder you and I

But love left a window in the skies

And to love I rhapsodize



Oh can't you see what love has done?

To every broken heart

Oh can't you see what love has done?

For every heart that cries

Love left a window in the skies

And to love I rhapsodize



Credit

Artis: U2

Album: U218 Singles

Rilis: 2006

Genre: Rock, Alternative/Indie

Songwriter: Bono

Produser: Rick Rubin

Fakta di Balik Lagu Window in the Skies

Window in the Skies merupakan salah satu dari dua lagu baru yang dimasukkan dalam album Singles U218.

Lagu tersebut dirilis pada 1 Januari 2007 di Inggris. Karena perayaan liburan Tahun Baru di banyak wilayah, terjadi penundaan rilis di tempat lain.

Di Australia, lagu tersebut dirilis pada 15 Januari. Sementara itu, di Kanada dirilis pada 16 Januari dan Jepang pada 7 Februari.

Terdapat dua versi video musik untuk lagu Window in the Skies. Versi pertama disutradarai oleh Gary Koepke yang menampilkan montase dari 137 klip penampilan musisi dari abad sebelumnya.

Setiap klip dipilih dan diedit sehingga gerakan bibir para penyanyi dan gerakan jari para musisi sangat cocok dengan lirik dan musik Window in the Skies.

Beberapa musisi yang tampil dalam video musik tersebut yaitu Elvis Presley, Billie Holiday, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Morrissey, Elvis Costello, Keith Richards, Vladimir Horowitz, Keith Moon, Kanye West, Arcade Fire, The Beatles dan banyak lainnya.