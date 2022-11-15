Lirik Lagu Bridges - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 15 November 2022, 03:12 WIB
Fifth Harmony.
Fifth Harmony. /Instagram/@fifthharmony

Bridges - Fifth Harmony

Can't spend time in rewind, I'm sorry
Many times I remind myself
We've come way too far in our stories, oh
To build these walls and to blind ourselves
And for every action, there's a reaction

And I know the world can be cold, we can't let it divide us
There's something inside us, a power that grows
There's something beautiful in the flaws in all we are
Something calling all of us and it says

We build bridges
Oh, we build bridges
No, we won't separate
We know love can conquer hate
So we build bridges
Bridges, not walls
Bridges, not walls
(Bridges, not walls)

I believe in the beauty of love (Hey)
I believe that we really are one
I believe every woman is a fighter
And I believe every man can stand beside her

And I know the world can be cold, we can't let it divide us
There's something inside us, a power that grows
There's something beautiful in the flaws in all we are
Something calling all of us and it says

We build bridges (We build)
Oh, we build bridges
No, we won't separate
We know love can conquer hate
So we build bridges (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Bridges, not walls (We build)
Bridges, not walls
(Bridges, not walls)

All I pray is we break our chains
Because love's worth fighting for (We build)
Shed your light oh, oh, oh, oh
All I pray is we break our chains
Because love's worth fighting for
Shed your light oh, oh, oh, oh (We build)
All I pray is we (Yeah, yeah) break our chains
Because love's worth fighting for
Shed your light oh, oh, oh, oh
All I pray is we break our chains (Praying, yeah)
Because love's worth fighting for
Shed your light

So we build bridges (All I pray is we break our chains)
So we build bridges (Because love's worth fighting for, shed your light oh)
So we build bridges (All I pray is we break our chains)
So we build bridges (Because love's worth fighting for, shed your light oh)

We build bridges (We build bridges, we build bridges)
Oh, we build bridges (We build bridges, we build bridges)
No, we won't separate (We build bridges, we build bridges)
We know love can conquer hate (We build bridges)
So we build bridges (We build bridges)
Bridges, not walls (We build bridges, we build bridges)
Bridges, not walls

Credit

Produser: TBHits

Penulis: Normani, Tone Jones, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, dan Sebastian Kole

Album: Fifth Harmony

Genre: Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

Bridges merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fifth Harmony dan dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2017 sebagai single ke-10 dalam album ketiganya yang bertajuk Fifth Harmony.

Diketahui, Fifth Harmony merupakan grup wanita asal Miami, Amerika Serikat (AS) yang terdiri dari Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, dan Camila Cabello.

Untuk pertama kalinya, mereka merilis album studio yang bertajuk Reflection pada 3 Februari 2015. Album tersebut kemudian memuncak pada posisi ke-5 di Billboard 200 dan menjadi hits sepuluh besar yang kedua milik Fifth Harmony di Billboard.

Setahun kemudian, mereka merilis album keduanya, yakni 27/7, pada 27 Mei 2016. Album tersebut memulai debutnya pada posisi ke-4 di Billboard 200, menjadikannya album dengan charting tertinggi milik Fifth Harmony hingga saat ini.

Single utama dalam album 27/7, yaitu Work From Home, mencapai kesuksesan akbar dan melambungkan popularitas mereka di industri musik. Usai dirilis, lagu ini debut pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 dan menjadi single oleh grup wanita yang menduduki posisi tertinggi di Billboard.

Namun, pada 19 Desember 2016, Fifth Harmony mengumumkan kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup tersebut untuk berkarier sebagai solois.

Hampir enam tahun menjadi grup wanita yang dikenal secara luas, pada 19 Maret 2018, Fifth Harmony pun mengumumkan hiatusnya mereka sebagai grup untuk menjadi solois.

“Agar tetap otentik untuk diri kita sendiri dan kalian, kami perlu meluangkan waktu untuk hiatus dari Fifth Harmony demi mengejar karier secara solo,” tutur Fifth Harmony melalui akun Twitter-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

