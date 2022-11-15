Lirik Lagu Love in the Dark – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Love in the Dark – Adele

Take your eyes off of me so I can leave

I'm far too ashamed to do it with you watching me

This is never ending, we have been here before

But I can't stay this time 'cause I don't love you anymore

Please, stay where you are

Don't come any closer

Don't try to change my mind

I'm being cruel to be kind

I can't love you in the dark

It feels like we're oceans apart

There is so much space between us

Baby, we're already defeated

Ah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah

Everything changed me

You have given me something that I can't live without

You mustn't underestimate that when you are in doubt

But I don't want to carry on like everything is fine

The longer we ignore it, all the more that we will fight

Please, don't fall apart

I can't face your breaking heart

I'm trying to be brave

Stop asking me to stay

I can't love you in the dark

It feels like we're oceans apart

There is so much space between us

Baby, we're already defeated

Ah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah

Everything changed me

We're not the only ones, I don't regret a thing

Every word I've said, you know I'll always mean

It is the world to me that you are in my life

But I want to live and not just survive

That's why I can't love you in the dark

It feels like we're oceans apart

There is so much space between us

Baby, we're already defeated

'Cause, ah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah

Everything changed me