Lirik Lagu Love in the Dark – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Love in the Dark – Adele
Take your eyes off of me so I can leave
I'm far too ashamed to do it with you watching me
This is never ending, we have been here before
But I can't stay this time 'cause I don't love you anymore
Please, stay where you are
Don't come any closer
Don't try to change my mind
I'm being cruel to be kind
I can't love you in the dark
It feels like we're oceans apart
There is so much space between us
Baby, we're already defeated
Ah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah
Everything changed me
You have given me something that I can't live without
You mustn't underestimate that when you are in doubt
But I don't want to carry on like everything is fine
The longer we ignore it, all the more that we will fight
Please, don't fall apart
I can't face your breaking heart
I'm trying to be brave
Stop asking me to stay
I can't love you in the dark
It feels like we're oceans apart
There is so much space between us
Baby, we're already defeated
Ah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah
Everything changed me
We're not the only ones, I don't regret a thing
Every word I've said, you know I'll always mean
It is the world to me that you are in my life
But I want to live and not just survive
That's why I can't love you in the dark
It feels like we're oceans apart
There is so much space between us
Baby, we're already defeated
'Cause, ah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah
Everything changed me
