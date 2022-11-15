Lirik Lagu Water Under the Bridge – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Water Under the Bridge – Adele

If you're not the one for me

Then how come I can bring you to your knees?

If you're not the one for me

Why do I hate the idea of being free?

And if I'm not the one for you

You've gotta stop holding me the way you do

Oh, honey, if I'm not the one for you

Why have we been through what we have been through?

It's so cold out here in your wilderness

I want you to be my keeper

But not if you are so reckless

If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently

Don't pretend that you don't want me

Our love ain't water under the bridge

If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently

Don't pretend that you don't want me

Our love ain't water under the bridge

Woah-woah

Say that our love ain't water under the bridge

What are you waiting for?

You never seem to make it through the door

And who are you hiding from?

It ain't no life to live like you're on the run

Have I ever asked for much?

The only thing that I want is your love

If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently

Don't pretend that you don't want me

Our love ain't water under the bridge

If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently

Don't pretend that you don't want me

Our love ain't water under the bridge

Woah-woah

Say that our love ain't water under the bridge

It's so cold in your wilderness

I want you to be my keeper

But not if you are so reckless

If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently

Don't pretend that you don't want me

Our love ain't water under the bridge

If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently

Don't pretend that you don't want me

Our love ain't water under the bridge