Lirik Lagu Water Under the Bridge – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Water Under the Bridge – Adele
If you're not the one for me
Then how come I can bring you to your knees?
If you're not the one for me
Why do I hate the idea of being free?
And if I'm not the one for you
You've gotta stop holding me the way you do
Oh, honey, if I'm not the one for you
Why have we been through what we have been through?
It's so cold out here in your wilderness
I want you to be my keeper
But not if you are so reckless
If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently
Don't pretend that you don't want me
Our love ain't water under the bridge
If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently
Don't pretend that you don't want me
Our love ain't water under the bridge
Woah-woah
Say that our love ain't water under the bridge
What are you waiting for?
You never seem to make it through the door
And who are you hiding from?
It ain't no life to live like you're on the run
Have I ever asked for much?
The only thing that I want is your love
If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently
Don't pretend that you don't want me
Our love ain't water under the bridge
If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently
Don't pretend that you don't want me
Our love ain't water under the bridge
Woah-woah
Say that our love ain't water under the bridge
It's so cold in your wilderness
I want you to be my keeper
But not if you are so reckless
If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently
Don't pretend that you don't want me
Our love ain't water under the bridge
If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently
Don't pretend that you don't want me
Our love ain't water under the bridge
