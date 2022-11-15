Lirik Lagu Deliver - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Deliver - Fifth Harmony



He know I keep it ready on the regular

So I don't have to get ready, ain’t no setting up

When I give it, I make sure I give more than enough, yeah

He know, he know this, he know, he know this

No need for replacements or a warranty

And he'll never need another, that's a guarantee

I can overnight this body if that’s what you need, yeah

He know, he know this, he know, he know this



I never hit or miss, he know I always come through

Show up looking like my photo, keep it foolproof (Proof)

When you call me, know you know just what I'm gon' do, gon' do (What I'm gon' do)



Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

That's exactly what I'm gon’ do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

He know what’s coming when I come through, through

I know you got the message, I deliver

That's exactly what I’m gon' do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

He know what's coming when I come through



I ain't even gotta try, it’s in my DNA (In my DNA)

Always get the job done way too easily (Yeah)

I assure you, I back up what's on my resume

Yeah, I know you know this, I know you notice

I, I'm never letting down (I'm never letting you)

I'm all that you heard about

Why? That's why you come around

I know you know this, I know you know this



I never hit or miss, he know I always come through (Through)

Show up looking like my photo, keep it full proof (Proof)

When you call me, know you know just what I'm gon' do, gon' do



Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

That's exactly what I'm gon' do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah)

He know what's coming when I come through, through

I know you got the message, I deliver

That's exactly what I'm gon' do, do (Exactly what I'm gonna do)

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (I deliver, yeah)

He know what's coming when I come through



On your doorstep like UPS, won't send it back

You're hard to please, just like me, I'll give you that (I'll give you that)

I'll bring you something that you wanna unpack

You can say I'm reliable like that (Oh)



I never hit or miss, he know I always come through (Through)

Show up looking like my photo, keep it full proof (Proof)

When you call me, know you know just what I'm gon' do, gon' do



Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

That's exactly what I'm gon' do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (My baby knows that I deliver)

Know what's coming when I come through, through

I know you got the message, I deliver

That's exactly what I'm gon' do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (I deliver, yeah, I deliver, yeah)

Know what's coming when I come through



Oh, baby, I deliver, ah

Mmmmm, yeah



Credit



Produser: The Stereotypes



Penulis: Ra Charm, Tayla Parx, Whitney Phillips, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves, dan Jonathan Yip



Album: Fifth Harmony



Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Deliver merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fifth Harmony dan dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2017 sebagai single promo sekaligus single kelima dalam album ketiganya, Fifth Harmony.



Untuk pertama kalinya, Fifth Harmony membawakan lagu ini secara langsung di pesta FYE Album Release.



Salah satu personel Fifth Harmony, Dinah Jane, menggambarkan lagu ini sebagai "lagu yang pas untuk diputar ketika Anda jatuh cinta dengan kekasih Anda."



Diketahui, Fifth Harmony merupakan grup wanita asal Miami, Amerika Serikat (AS) yang terdiri dari Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, dan Camila Cabello.



Untuk pertama kalinya, mereka merilis album studio yang bertajuk Reflection pada 3 Februari 2015. Album tersebut kemudian memuncak pada posisi ke-5 di Billboard 200 dan menjadi hits sepuluh besar yang kedua milik Fifth Harmony di Billboard.



Setahun kemudian, mereka merilis album keduanya, yakni 27/7, pada 27 Mei 2016. Album tersebut memulai debutnya pada posisi ke-4 di Billboard 200, menjadikannya album dengan charting tertinggi milik Fifth Harmony hingga saat ini.



Single utama dalam album 27/7, yaitu Work From Home, mencapai kesuksesan akbar dan melambungkan popularitas mereka di industri musik. Usai dirilis, lagu ini debut pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 dan menjadi single oleh grup wanita yang menduduki posisi tertinggi di Billboard.



Namun, pada 19 Desember 2016, Fifth Harmony mengumumkan kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup tersebut untuk berkarier sebagai solois.



Hampir enam tahun menjadi grup wanita yang dikenal secara luas, pada 19 Maret 2018, Fifth Harmony pun mengumumkan hiatusnya mereka sebagai grup untuk menjadi solois.



“Agar tetap otentik untuk diri kita sendiri dan kalian, kami perlu meluangkan waktu untuk hiatus dari Fifth Harmony demi mengejar karier secara solo,” tutur Fifth Harmony melalui akun Twitter-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***