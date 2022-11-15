Lirik Lagu Invisible – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's like the room just cleared of smoke
I didn't even want the heart you broke
It's yours to keep
You just might need one
I finally found my real name
I won't be me when you see me again
No, I won't be my father's son
I'm more than you know
I'm more than you see here
More than you let me be
I'm more than you know
A body in a soul
You don't see me but you will
I am not invisible
I don't dream, not as such
I don't even think about you that much
Unless I start to think at all
All those frozen days
And your frozen ways
They melt away your face like snow
I'm more than you know
I'm more than you see here
I'm more than you let me be
I'm more than you know
A body in a soul
You don't see me but you will
I am not invisible
I am here
There is no them
There is no them
There's only us
There's only us
There is no them
There is no them
There's only us
There's only us
There is no them
There is no them
There's only you
And there's only me
There is no them
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: Songs of Innocence
Rilis: 2014
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Bono
Produser: Danger Mouse
Fakta di Balik Lagu Invisible
Invisible merupakan lagu U2 dengan musik rock bernuansa elektronik.
Lagu tersebut diluncurkan dalam iklan televisi Super Bowl XLVIII dan tersedia sebagai unduhan digital gratis melalui iTunes Store pada 2-3 Februari 2014.
Bank of America memberikan $1 untuk setiap unduhan trek ke (RED) yaitu sebuah organisasi yang didirikan oleh Bono untuk melawan AIDS, Tuberkulosis, dan Malaria.
Lagu tersebut kemudian dimasukkan sebagai lagu tersembunyi di edisi deluxe album studio yang bertajuk Songs of Innocence (2014).
Invisible menerima berbagai ulasan dari para kritikus musik. Lagu tersebut juga masuk chart di beberapa negara dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Adult Alternative Songs di Amerika Serikat.
Video musik Invisible disutradarai oleh Mark Romanek dan dirilis pada 11 Februari 2014. (Dewi Andryani)***
