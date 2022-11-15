Lirik Lagu Invisible – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Invisible – U2

It's like the room just cleared of smoke

I didn't even want the heart you broke

It's yours to keep

You just might need one



I finally found my real name

I won't be me when you see me again

No, I won't be my father's son



I'm more than you know

I'm more than you see here

More than you let me be

I'm more than you know

A body in a soul

You don't see me but you will

I am not invisible



I don't dream, not as such

I don't even think about you that much

Unless I start to think at all



All those frozen days

And your frozen ways

They melt away your face like snow



I'm more than you know

I'm more than you see here

I'm more than you let me be

I'm more than you know

A body in a soul

You don't see me but you will

I am not invisible

I am here



There is no them

There is no them

There's only us

There's only us

There is no them

There is no them

There's only us

There's only us

There is no them

There is no them

There's only you

And there's only me

There is no them



Credit

Artis: U2

Album: Songs of Innocence

Rilis: 2014

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Bono

Produser: Danger Mouse

Fakta di Balik Lagu Invisible

Invisible merupakan lagu U2 dengan musik rock bernuansa elektronik.

Lagu tersebut diluncurkan dalam iklan televisi Super Bowl XLVIII dan tersedia sebagai unduhan digital gratis melalui iTunes Store pada 2-3 Februari 2014.

Bank of America memberikan $1 untuk setiap unduhan trek ke (RED) yaitu sebuah organisasi yang didirikan oleh Bono untuk melawan AIDS, Tuberkulosis, dan Malaria.

Lagu tersebut kemudian dimasukkan sebagai lagu tersembunyi di edisi deluxe album studio yang bertajuk Songs of Innocence (2014).

Invisible menerima berbagai ulasan dari para kritikus musik. Lagu tersebut juga masuk chart di beberapa negara dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Adult Alternative Songs di Amerika Serikat.

Video musik Invisible disutradarai oleh Mark Romanek dan dirilis pada 11 Februari 2014. (Dewi Andryani)***