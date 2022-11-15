Lirik Lagu Electrical Storm – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

The sea, it swells like a sore head
And the night, it is aching
Two lovers lie with no sheets on their bed
And the day, it is breaking
On rainy days we go swimming out
On rainy days swimming in the sound
On rainy days we go swimming out
You're in my mind all of the time
I know that's not enough
If the sky can crack there must be some way back
For love and only love
Car alarm won't let you back to sleep
You're kept awake dreaming someone else's dream
Coffee is cold, but it'll get you through
Compromise, that's nothing new to you
Let's see colors that have never been seen
Let's go to places no one else has been
You're in my mind all of the time
I know that's not enough
But if the sky can crack there must be some way back
To love and only love
Electrical storm
Electrical storm
Electrical storm
Baby, don't cry
It's hot as hell, honey, in this room
Sure hope the weather will break soon
The air is heavy, heavy as a truck
We need the rain to wash away our bad luck
Well, if the sky can crack, there must be some way back
For love and only love
Electrical storm
Electrical storm
Electrical storm
Baby don't cry
Baby don't cry
Baby don't cry
Baby don't cry
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: The Best of 1990–2000
Rilis: 2004
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Pop, UK R&B
Songwriter: Bono
Produser: William Orbit
Fakta di Balik Lagu Electrical Storm
Electrical Storm merupakan lagu U2 dari album kompilasi terbesar kedua mereka yang bertajuk The Best of 1990–2000. Lagu tersebut dirilis sebagai single pada 21 Oktober 2002.
Electrical Storm merupakan salah satu dari dua lagu baru yang direkam untuk kompilasi. Lagu lainnya yaitu berjudul The Hands That Built America.
Kedua lagu tersebut memiliki versi lain yang diberi nama Band Version. Video musiknya menampilkan drummer Larry Mullen Jr. dan aktris Samantha Morton.
Sementara itu, liriknya ditulis oleh vokalis Bono tentang dua kekasih yang bertengkar dan ketegangan di antara mereka. Ia menghubungkan situasi tersebut dengan badai listrik yang menjulang.
U2 tidak membawakan lagu tersebut secara langsung hingga 2 Juli 2009, pada konser kedua Tur U2 360° mereka di Barcelona, Spanyol.
