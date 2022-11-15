Lirik Lagu Electrical Storm – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Electrical Storm – U2

The sea, it swells like a sore head

And the night, it is aching

Two lovers lie with no sheets on their bed

And the day, it is breaking



On rainy days we go swimming out

On rainy days swimming in the sound

On rainy days we go swimming out



You're in my mind all of the time

I know that's not enough

If the sky can crack there must be some way back

For love and only love



Car alarm won't let you back to sleep

You're kept awake dreaming someone else's dream

Coffee is cold, but it'll get you through

Compromise, that's nothing new to you



Let's see colors that have never been seen

Let's go to places no one else has been



You're in my mind all of the time

I know that's not enough

But if the sky can crack there must be some way back

To love and only love



Electrical storm

Electrical storm

Electrical storm

Baby, don't cry



It's hot as hell, honey, in this room

Sure hope the weather will break soon

The air is heavy, heavy as a truck

We need the rain to wash away our bad luck



Well, if the sky can crack, there must be some way back

For love and only love



Electrical storm

Electrical storm

Electrical storm



Baby don't cry

Baby don't cry

Baby don't cry

Baby don't cry

Credit

Artis: U2

Album: The Best of 1990–2000

Rilis: 2004

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Pop, UK R&B

Songwriter: Bono

Produser: William Orbit

Fakta di Balik Lagu Electrical Storm

Electrical Storm merupakan lagu U2 dari album kompilasi terbesar kedua mereka yang bertajuk The Best of 1990–2000. Lagu tersebut dirilis sebagai single pada 21 Oktober 2002.

Electrical Storm merupakan salah satu dari dua lagu baru yang direkam untuk kompilasi. Lagu lainnya yaitu berjudul The Hands That Built America.

Kedua lagu tersebut memiliki versi lain yang diberi nama Band Version. Video musiknya menampilkan drummer Larry Mullen Jr. dan aktris Samantha Morton.

Sementara itu, liriknya ditulis oleh vokalis Bono tentang dua kekasih yang bertengkar dan ketegangan di antara mereka. Ia menghubungkan situasi tersebut dengan badai listrik yang menjulang.

U2 tidak membawakan lagu tersebut secara langsung hingga 2 Juli 2009, pada konser kedua Tur U2 360° mereka di Barcelona, Spanyol.