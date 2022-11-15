Lirik Lagu Harder To Breathe - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 15 November 2022, 04:59 WIB
Harder To Breathe - Maroon 5

How dare you say that my behavior's unacceptable?
So condescending, unnecessarily critical
I have the tendency of getting very physical
So watch your step, 'cause if I do you'll need a miracle

You drain me dry and make me wonder why I'm even here
This double vision I was seein' is finally clear
Want to stay, but you know very well, I want you gone
Not fit to fu- tread the ground that I am walkin' on

When it gets cold outside, and you got nobody to love
You'll understand what I mean
When I say there's no way we're gonna give up
And like a little girl cries in the face of a monster that lives in her dreams
Is there anyone out there?
'Cause it's gettin' harder and harder to breathe

What you are doing is screwing things up inside my head
You should know better, you never listened to a word I said
Clutchin' your pillow and writhin' in a naked sweat
Hoping somebody, someday will do you like I did

When it gets cold outside and you got nobody to love
You'll understand what I mean
When I say there's no way we're gonna give up
And like a little girl cries in the face of a monster that lives in her dreams
Said, is there anyone out there?
'Cause it's gettin' harder and harder to breathe
Said, is there anyone out there?

Does it kill? Does it burn?
Is it painful to learn that it's me that has all the control?
Does it thrill? Does it sting?
When you feel what I bring, and you wish that you had me to hold

When it gets cold outside and you got nobody to love
You'll understand what I mean
When I say there's no way we're gonna give up
And like a little girl cries in the face of a monster that lives in her dreams
Said, is there anyone out there?
'Cause it's gettin' harder and harder to breathe

Is there anyone out there?
'Cause it's gettin' harder and harder to breathe, no, no, yeah
Is there anyone out there?
'Cause it's gettin' harder and harder to breathe, yeah

Credit

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

