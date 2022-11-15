Lirik Lagu Deuces - Chris Brown ft Kevin McCall dan Tyga, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Deuces - Chris Brown ft Kevin McCall dan Tyga

All the bu**sh**'s for the birds

You ain't nothin' but a vulture

Always hopin' for the worst

Waiting for me to f*** up

You'll regret the day when I find another girl, yeah

Who knows just what I need, she knows just what I mean

When I tell her keep it drama free

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh (chu-chuckin' up the deuces)

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

I told you that I'm leaving (deuces)

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

I know you mad but so what?

I wish you best of luck

And now I'm 'bout to throw them deuces up

I'm on some new shit

I'm chuckin' my deuces up to her (deuces)

I'm moving on to something better, better, better

No more tryin' to make it work

You made me wanna say bye bye,

say bye bye, say bye bye to her

You made me wanna say bye bye,

say bye bye, say bye bye to her

Uh, use to be valentines

Together all the time

Thought it was true love, but you know women lie

It's like I sent my love with a text two times

Call 'cause I care but I ain't gettin' no reply

Tryna see eye to eye but it's like we both blind

f*** it lets hit the club, I rarely sip but pour me some

'Cause when it's all said and done,

I ain't gon' be the one that she can always run to

I hate liars, f*** love I'm tired of tryin'

My heart big but it beat quiet

how never feel like we vibin'

'Cause every time we alone it's a awkward silence

So leave your keys on the kitchen counter

And gimme back that ruby ring with the big diamond

Shit is over, what you trippin' for?

I don't wanna have to let you go

But baby I think it's better if I let you know

I'm on some new shit

I'm chuckin' my deuces up to her (deuces)

I'm moving on to something better, better, better

No more tryin' to make it work