Lirik Lagu Deuces - Chris Brown ft Kevin McCall dan Tyga, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Deuces - Chris Brown ft Kevin McCall dan Tyga
All the bu**sh**'s for the birds
You ain't nothin' but a vulture
Always hopin' for the worst
Waiting for me to f*** up
You'll regret the day when I find another girl, yeah
Who knows just what I need, she knows just what I mean
When I tell her keep it drama free
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh (chu-chuckin' up the deuces)
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
I told you that I'm leaving (deuces)
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
I know you mad but so what?
I wish you best of luck
And now I'm 'bout to throw them deuces up
I'm on some new shit
I'm chuckin' my deuces up to her (deuces)
I'm moving on to something better, better, better
No more tryin' to make it work
You made me wanna say bye bye,
say bye bye, say bye bye to her
You made me wanna say bye bye,
say bye bye, say bye bye to her
Uh, use to be valentines
Together all the time
Thought it was true love, but you know women lie
It's like I sent my love with a text two times
Call 'cause I care but I ain't gettin' no reply
Tryna see eye to eye but it's like we both blind
f*** it lets hit the club, I rarely sip but pour me some
'Cause when it's all said and done,
I ain't gon' be the one that she can always run to
I hate liars, f*** love I'm tired of tryin'
My heart big but it beat quiet
how never feel like we vibin'
'Cause every time we alone it's a awkward silence
So leave your keys on the kitchen counter
And gimme back that ruby ring with the big diamond
Shit is over, what you trippin' for?
I don't wanna have to let you go
But baby I think it's better if I let you know
I'm on some new shit
I'm chuckin' my deuces up to her (deuces)
I'm moving on to something better, better, better
No more tryin' to make it work
