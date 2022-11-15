Lirik Lagu Through With You - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can you see me
Floating above your head
As you lay in bed
Thinking about everything
That you did not do
'Cause saying I love you
Has nothing to do with meaning it
And I don't trust you
'Cause every time you're here
Your intentions are unclear
I spend every hour waiting for a phone call
That I know will never come
I used to think you were the one
Now I'm sick of thinking anything at all
You ain't ever coming back to me
And that's not how things were supposed to be
You take my hand just to give it back
No other lover has ever done that
Do you remember
The way we used to melt?
Do you remember how it felt
When I touched you?
Oh, 'cause I remember very well, whoa
And how long has it been
Since someone you let in
Has given when I gave to you?
And at night when you sleep
Do you dream I would be there
Just for a minute or two
Do you, oh?
You ain't ever coming back to me
And that's not how things were supposed to be
You take my hand just to give it back
No other lover has ever done that
Heartache, heartache I just have so much
A simple love with a complex touch
And there is nothing you can say or do
I called to let you know I'm through with you
Oh
Artikel Pilihan