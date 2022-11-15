Lirik Lagu Through With You - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Through With You - Maroon 5

Can you see me

Floating above your head

As you lay in bed

Thinking about everything

That you did not do

'Cause saying I love you

Has nothing to do with meaning it

And I don't trust you

'Cause every time you're here

Your intentions are unclear

I spend every hour waiting for a phone call

That I know will never come

I used to think you were the one

Now I'm sick of thinking anything at all

You ain't ever coming back to me

And that's not how things were supposed to be

You take my hand just to give it back

No other lover has ever done that

Do you remember

The way we used to melt?

Do you remember how it felt

When I touched you?

Oh, 'cause I remember very well, whoa

And how long has it been

Since someone you let in

Has given when I gave to you?

And at night when you sleep

Do you dream I would be there

Just for a minute or two

Do you, oh?

You ain't ever coming back to me

And that's not how things were supposed to be

You take my hand just to give it back

No other lover has ever done that

Heartache, heartache I just have so much

A simple love with a complex touch

And there is nothing you can say or do

I called to let you know I'm through with you

Oh