Lirik Lagu Beautiful Goodbye - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beautiful Goodbye - Maroon 5

I count the ways I let you down

On my fingers and toes but I'm running out

Clever words can't help me now

I grip you tight but you're slipping out

And I remember your eyes were so bright

When I first I met you, so in love that night

And now I'm kissing your tears goodnight

And I can't take it, you're even perfect when you cry

Beautiful goodbye (Bye, bye)

It's dripping from your eyes (Bye, bye)

Your beautiful goodbye, oh (Bye, bye)

It's dripping from your eyes (Bye, bye), oh yeah

When did the rain become a storm?

When did the clouds begin to form?

Yeah, we got knocked off course by a natural force

And well, we'll be swimming when it's gone

And I remember your eyes were so bright

When I first met you, so in love that night

And now I'm kissing your tears goodnight

And I can't take it, you're even perfect when you cry

Beautiful goodbye (Bye, bye)

It's dripping from your eyes (Bye, bye)

Your beautiful goodbye, oh (Bye, bye)

It's dripping from your eyes (Bye, bye), oh yeah

All the pain you try to hide

Shows through your mascara lines

As they stream down from your eyes

And let them go, let them fly

Holding back, won't turn back time

Believe me I've tried

And your eyes were so bright

And I remember your eyes were so bright

I remember your eyes were so bright

When I first met you, how in love were we that night

And now I'm kissing your tears goodnight

And I can't take it, you're even perfect when you cry

Your beautiful goodbye (Bye, bye), oh yeah

It's dripping from your eyes (Bye, bye)

Your beautiful goodbye, oh (Bye, bye), woah

It's dripping from your eyes (Bye, bye), yeah, yeah

Beau...

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh, yeah

Hee, oh