Lirik Lagu Beautiful Goodbye - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I count the ways I let you down
On my fingers and toes but I'm running out
Clever words can't help me now
I grip you tight but you're slipping out
And I remember your eyes were so bright
When I first I met you, so in love that night
And now I'm kissing your tears goodnight
And I can't take it, you're even perfect when you cry
Beautiful goodbye (Bye, bye)
It's dripping from your eyes (Bye, bye)
Your beautiful goodbye, oh (Bye, bye)
It's dripping from your eyes (Bye, bye), oh yeah
When did the rain become a storm?
When did the clouds begin to form?
Yeah, we got knocked off course by a natural force
And well, we'll be swimming when it's gone
And I remember your eyes were so bright
When I first met you, so in love that night
And now I'm kissing your tears goodnight
And I can't take it, you're even perfect when you cry
Beautiful goodbye (Bye, bye)
It's dripping from your eyes (Bye, bye)
Your beautiful goodbye, oh (Bye, bye)
It's dripping from your eyes (Bye, bye), oh yeah
All the pain you try to hide
Shows through your mascara lines
As they stream down from your eyes
And let them go, let them fly
Holding back, won't turn back time
Believe me I've tried
And your eyes were so bright
And I remember your eyes were so bright
I remember your eyes were so bright
When I first met you, how in love were we that night
And now I'm kissing your tears goodnight
And I can't take it, you're even perfect when you cry
Your beautiful goodbye (Bye, bye), oh yeah
It's dripping from your eyes (Bye, bye)
Your beautiful goodbye, oh (Bye, bye), woah
It's dripping from your eyes (Bye, bye), yeah, yeah
Beau...
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh, yeah
Hee, oh
