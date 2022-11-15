Lirik Lagu Fortune Teller - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm not a fortune teller, I won't be bringing news
Of what tomorrow brings, I'll leave that up to you
I'm not a fortune teller, don't have crystal ball
I can't predict the future, can't see nothing at all
It doesn't mean I'm afraid of all the things that you say
But I just think we should stay stuck in the moment today
And as the seasons roll back, no matter how hard I try
Summer will end and the leaves will turn again
I don't know why you're acting like this
I don't know why you have to do it again
Why'd you have to go and ruin the night
Don't worry about tomorrow's mess
I never know how the future will go
I don't know what to tell you, I'm not a fortune teller
I never change, but I want you to stay
I don't know what to tell you, I'm not a fortune teller
I don't like watching TV, I don't know what it all means
And your American dream, baby it just isn't me
I know what I'm thinking may not be on your mind
I know the song I'm singing, is not your favorite kind
It doesn't mean I'm afraid of all the things that you say
But I just think we should stay stuck in the moment today
And as the seasons roll back,
No matter how hard I try
Summer will end and the leaves will turn again
I don't know why you're acting like this
I don't know why you have to do it again
Why'd you have to go and ruin the night
Don't worry about tomorrow's mess
I never know how the future will go
I don't know what to tell you
I'm not a fortune teller
I never change but I want you to stay
I don't know what to tell you, I'm not a fortune teller
Artikel Pilihan