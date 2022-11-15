Lirik Lagu Fortune Teller - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fortune Teller - Maroon 5

I'm not a fortune teller, I won't be bringing news

Of what tomorrow brings, I'll leave that up to you

I'm not a fortune teller, don't have crystal ball

I can't predict the future, can't see nothing at all

It doesn't mean I'm afraid of all the things that you say

But I just think we should stay stuck in the moment today

And as the seasons roll back, no matter how hard I try

Summer will end and the leaves will turn again

I don't know why you're acting like this

I don't know why you have to do it again

Why'd you have to go and ruin the night

Don't worry about tomorrow's mess

I never know how the future will go

I don't know what to tell you, I'm not a fortune teller

I never change, but I want you to stay

I don't know what to tell you, I'm not a fortune teller

I don't like watching TV, I don't know what it all means

And your American dream, baby it just isn't me

I know what I'm thinking may not be on your mind

I know the song I'm singing, is not your favorite kind

It doesn't mean I'm afraid of all the things that you say

But I just think we should stay stuck in the moment today

And as the seasons roll back,

No matter how hard I try

Summer will end and the leaves will turn again

I don't know why you're acting like this

I don't know why you have to do it again

Why'd you have to go and ruin the night

Don't worry about tomorrow's mess

I never know how the future will go

I don't know what to tell you

I'm not a fortune teller

I never change but I want you to stay

I don't know what to tell you, I'm not a fortune teller