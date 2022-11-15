Lirik Lagu Lips On You - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lips On You - Maroon 5

You keep me connected to you, like I was your shadow

You're givin' me answers to all of my questions here on my pillow, oh

Can't nothing get in between us, baby

We've been waiting on this moment for so long

You wanna be reckless, restless, right until tomorrow

Wait

When I put my lips on you

I feel the shivers go up and down your spine for me

Make you cry for me

When I put my lips on you

I hear your voice echoing all through the night for me

Baby, cry for me

When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)

When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)

Just turn off the lights and you could be my private dancer

When we close the curtains

You and me can forget all our manners, oh

The neighbors must think that we're crazy, baby

'Cause look how easily we keep coming undone

You wanna be reckless, restless, right until tomorrow

Wait

When I put my lips on you

I feel the shivers go up and down your spine for me

Make you cry for me

When I put my lips on you

I hear your voice echoing all through the night for me

Baby, cry for me

When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)

When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)

When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)

When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)

When I put my lips on you

I feel the shivers go up and down your spine for me

Make you cry for me

When I put my lips on you

I hear your voice echoing all through the night for me

Baby, cry for me

Baby, when I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)

When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)

When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)

When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)

Credit

Artis : Maroon 5

Penulis Lagu : Adam Noah Levine/Jason Evigan/Jacob Kasher Hindlin/Julia Michaels/Charlie Puth

Album : Red Pill Blues

Rilis : 2017

Genre : Pops music, Pop rock, Pop

Fakta di Baliknya

Lagu Lips On You dipopulerkan oleh Maroon 5. Lagu ini berada dalam album yang berjudul Red Pill Blues. Lagu Lips On You ditulis oleh Adam Levine, Jason Evigan, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Julia Michaels dan Charlie Puth.