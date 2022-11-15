Lirik Lagu Lips On You - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

You keep me connected to you, like I was your shadow
You're givin' me answers to all of my questions here on my pillow, oh
Can't nothing get in between us, baby
We've been waiting on this moment for so long
You wanna be reckless, restless, right until tomorrow
Wait
When I put my lips on you
I feel the shivers go up and down your spine for me
Make you cry for me
When I put my lips on you
I hear your voice echoing all through the night for me
Baby, cry for me
When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)
When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)
Just turn off the lights and you could be my private dancer
When we close the curtains
You and me can forget all our manners, oh
The neighbors must think that we're crazy, baby
'Cause look how easily we keep coming undone
You wanna be reckless, restless, right until tomorrow
Wait
When I put my lips on you
I feel the shivers go up and down your spine for me
Make you cry for me
When I put my lips on you
I hear your voice echoing all through the night for me
Baby, cry for me
When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)
When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)
When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)
When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)
When I put my lips on you
I feel the shivers go up and down your spine for me
Make you cry for me
When I put my lips on you
I hear your voice echoing all through the night for me
Baby, cry for me
Baby, when I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)
When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)
When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)
When I put my lips on you (when I, when I, when I)
Credit
Artis : Maroon 5
Penulis Lagu : Adam Noah Levine/Jason Evigan/Jacob Kasher Hindlin/Julia Michaels/Charlie Puth
Album : Red Pill Blues
Rilis : 2017
Genre : Pops music, Pop rock, Pop
Fakta di Baliknya
Lagu Lips On You dipopulerkan oleh Maroon 5. Lagu ini berada dalam album yang berjudul Red Pill Blues. Lagu Lips On You ditulis oleh Adam Levine, Jason Evigan, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Julia Michaels dan Charlie Puth.
