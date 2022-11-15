Lirik Lagu Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who's taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, no

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who's taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, oh

I don't wanna know

Wasted

And the more I drink, the more I think about you

Oh, no-no, I can't take it

Baby, every place I go reminds me of you

Do you think of me, of what we used to be?

Is it better now that I'm not around?

My friends are actin' strange, they don't bring up your name

Are you happy now? Are you happy now?

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who's taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, no

I don't wanna know, know, know, know

Who's taking you home, home, home, home

And loving you so, so, so, so

The way I used to love you, oh

I don't wanna know

And every time I go out, yeah

I hear it from this one, hear it from that one

That you got someone new, yeah

I see, but don't believe it

Even in my head, you're still in my bed

Maybe I'm just a fool

Do you think of me? Of what we used to be?

Is it better now that I'm not around?

My friends are actin' strange, they don't bring up your name (Yeah mm)

Are you happy now? Are you happy now? (Mm)