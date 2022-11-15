Lirik Lagu Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar
I don't wanna know, know, know, know
Who's taking you home, home, home, home
And loving you so, so, so, so
The way I used to love you, no
I don't wanna know, know, know, know
Who's taking you home, home, home, home
And loving you so, so, so, so
The way I used to love you, oh
I don't wanna know
Wasted
And the more I drink, the more I think about you
Oh, no-no, I can't take it
Baby, every place I go reminds me of you
Do you think of me, of what we used to be?
Is it better now that I'm not around?
My friends are actin' strange, they don't bring up your name
Are you happy now? Are you happy now?
I don't wanna know, know, know, know
Who's taking you home, home, home, home
And loving you so, so, so, so
The way I used to love you, no
I don't wanna know, know, know, know
Who's taking you home, home, home, home
And loving you so, so, so, so
The way I used to love you, oh
I don't wanna know
And every time I go out, yeah
I hear it from this one, hear it from that one
That you got someone new, yeah
I see, but don't believe it
Even in my head, you're still in my bed
Maybe I'm just a fool
Do you think of me? Of what we used to be?
Is it better now that I'm not around?
My friends are actin' strange, they don't bring up your name (Yeah mm)
Are you happy now? Are you happy now? (Mm)
