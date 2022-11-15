Lirik Lagu Best 4 U - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah another night out
I get drunk, I get high
Then you call and I lie
And I say I'm on my way now
Yeah I say I'm on my way now
Show up when it's lights out
When you're dressing for work
And I'm mumbling words
I don't know what to say now
No, I don't know what to say now
You tell me I don't care
Tell me I never try
I said I'm sorry
Maybe a million times
It's gonna hurt ya
If I don't say goodbye
You don't believe me
You don't believe me
I just want the best for you
I just want the best for you
But I'm just not the best for you
You don't want
What I'm gonna put ya through
I just want the best for you
I just want the best for you
But I'm just not the best for you
You don't want
What I'm gonna put ya through
Oh-oh baby
Oh-oh baby
Oh-oh baby
You don't want
What I'm gonna put ya through
Parties with shots and powder
But, you rather sleep eight hours
And I know you got your doubts
'Cause I can't turn this life around, baby
Thought it was just a phase
'Til I woke up a thousand days later
Realizing I'm the same
As I was before I saw your face
You tell me I don't care
Tell me I never try
I said I'm sorry
Maybe a million times
It's gonna hurt ya
If I don't say goodbye
You don't believe me
You don't believe me
I just want the best for you
I just want the best for you
But I'm not just the best for you
You don't want
What I'm gonna put ya through
