Lirik Lagu Best 4 U - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Best 4 U - Maroon 5

Yeah another night out

I get drunk, I get high

Then you call and I lie

And I say I'm on my way now

Yeah I say I'm on my way now

Show up when it's lights out

When you're dressing for work

And I'm mumbling words

I don't know what to say now

No, I don't know what to say now

You tell me I don't care

Tell me I never try

I said I'm sorry

Maybe a million times

It's gonna hurt ya

If I don't say goodbye

You don't believe me

You don't believe me

I just want the best for you

I just want the best for you

But I'm just not the best for you

You don't want

What I'm gonna put ya through

I just want the best for you

I just want the best for you

But I'm just not the best for you

You don't want

What I'm gonna put ya through

Oh-oh baby

Oh-oh baby

Oh-oh baby

You don't want

What I'm gonna put ya through

Parties with shots and powder

But, you rather sleep eight hours

And I know you got your doubts

'Cause I can't turn this life around, baby

Thought it was just a phase

'Til I woke up a thousand days later

Realizing I'm the same

As I was before I saw your face

You tell me I don't care

Tell me I never try

I said I'm sorry

Maybe a million times

It's gonna hurt ya

If I don't say goodbye

You don't believe me

You don't believe me

I just want the best for you

I just want the best for you

But I'm not just the best for you

You don't want

What I'm gonna put ya through