Lirik Lagu Ladykiller – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ladykiller – Maroon 5

Baby it's not alright

The second that you turn your back she'll be outta sight

Baby she'll break your heart

The second that you spend the night apart

How could you do it?

Oh, how could you walk away, from everything we made

How could you do it?

Oh you better watch yourself, I think that girl's insane

Ooh

She's in it just to win it

Don't trust her for a minute

Ooh

It's like a cheap thriller

She's such a ladykiller

Baby she'll eat you live

As soon as she smells your blood in the water

You better run to survive

Before she makes you her latest slaughter

How could you do it?

Oh, just come back to me, baby I'm begging please

How could you do it?

Oh she knows I love you still, you're just her latest kill

Ooh

She's in it just to win it

Don't trust her for a minute

Ooh

It's like a cheap thriller

She's such a ladykiller

Ooh

She's in it just to win it

Don't trust her for a minute

Ooh

It's like a cheap thriller

She's such a ladykiller

Ooh

She's in it just to win it

Don't trust her for a minute

Ooh

It's like a cheap thriller

She's such a ladykiller

Credit

Artis: Maroon 5

Penulis lagu: Adam Noah Levine, James Valentine, Mickey Madden

Album: Overexposed

Rilis: 2012

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop