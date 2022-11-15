Lirik Lagu Ladykiller – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ladykiller – Maroon 5
Baby it's not alright
The second that you turn your back she'll be outta sight
Baby she'll break your heart
The second that you spend the night apart
How could you do it?
Oh, how could you walk away, from everything we made
How could you do it?
Oh you better watch yourself, I think that girl's insane
Ooh
She's in it just to win it
Don't trust her for a minute
Ooh
It's like a cheap thriller
She's such a ladykiller
Baby she'll eat you live
As soon as she smells your blood in the water
You better run to survive
Before she makes you her latest slaughter
How could you do it?
Oh, just come back to me, baby I'm begging please
How could you do it?
Oh she knows I love you still, you're just her latest kill
Ooh
She's in it just to win it
Don't trust her for a minute
Ooh
It's like a cheap thriller
She's such a ladykiller
Ooh
She's in it just to win it
Don't trust her for a minute
Ooh
It's like a cheap thriller
She's such a ladykiller
Ooh
She's in it just to win it
Don't trust her for a minute
Ooh
It's like a cheap thriller
She's such a ladykiller
Credit
Artis: Maroon 5
Penulis lagu: Adam Noah Levine, James Valentine, Mickey Madden
Album: Overexposed
Rilis: 2012
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
