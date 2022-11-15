Lirik Lagu Hearbreak Warfare – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hearbreak Warfare – John Mayer

Lightning strikes

Inside my chest to keep me up at night

Dream of ways

To make you understand my pain

Clouds of sulfur in the air

Bombs are falling everywhere

It's heartbreak warfare

Once you want it to begin,

No one really ever wins

In heartbreak warfare

If you want more love why don't you say so?

If you want more love why don't you say so?

Drop his name

Push it in and twist the knife again

Watch my face

As I pretend to feel no pain, pain, pain..

Clouds of sulfur in the air

Bombs are falling everywhere

It's heartbreak warfare

Once you want it to begin,

No one really ever wins

In heartbreak warfare.

If you want more love why don't you say so?

If you want more love why don't you say so?

Just say so...

How come the only way to know how high you get me is to see how far I fall?

God only knows how much I'd love you if you let me but I can't break through it all.