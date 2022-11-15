Lirik Lagu Whos Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Whos Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses – U2

You're dangerous, 'cos you're honest.

You're dangerous, you don't know what you want.

Well you left my heart empty as a vacant lot

For any spirit to haunt.



You're an accident waiting to happen

You're a piece of glass left there on a beach.

Well you tell me things

I know you're not supposed to

Then you leave me just out of reach.



Who's gonna ride your wild horses?

Who's gonna drown in your blue sea?

Who's gonna ride your wild horses?

Who's gonna fall at the foot of thee?



Well you stole it 'cos I needed the cash

And you killed it 'cos I wanted revenge.

Well you lied to me 'cos I asked you to.

Baby, can we still be friends?



Who's gonna ride your wild horses?

Who's gonna drown in your blue sea?

Who's gonna ride your wild horses?

Who's gonna fall at the foot of thee?



Ah, the deeper I spin

Ah, the hunter will sin for your ivory skin.

Took a drive in the dirty rain

To a place where the wind calls your name

Under the trees, the river laughing at you and me.

Hallelujah! Heaven's white rose

The doors you open I just can't close.



Don't turn around, don't turn around again.

Don't turn around your gypsy heart.

Don't turn around, don't turn around again.

Don't turn around, and don't look back.

Come on now love, don't you look back.



Who's gonna ride your wild horses?

Who's gonna drown in your blue sea?

Who's gonna taste your saltwater kisses?

Who's gonna take the place of me?

Who's gonna ride your wild horses?

Who's gonna tame the heart of thee?



Credit

Artis: U2

Album: Achtung Baby

Dirilis: 1992

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Pop, Rock, Folk

Songwriters: Bono

Produser: Steve Lillywhite, Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois



Fakta di Balik Lagu Whos Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horse dimulai sebagai demo yang direkam oleh U2 di STS Studios pada tahun 1990.

Mereka mengerjakannya selama produksi album Achtung Baby termasuk beberapa percobaan yang gagal di Hansa Studios di Berlin.

Selama rekaman grup di Dublin pada tahun 1991, produser Steve Lillywhite mengikuti sesi rekaman untuk mendengar sekaligus mencampur lagu tersebut.

Lillywhite menyebutkan bahwa mereka membenci lagu itu. Ia menghabiskan waktu satu bulan untuk mengerjakan lagu tersebut dan masih berpikir bahwa lagu tersebut belum sesuai ekspektasi.

Bono sendiri mengatakan bahwa mereka tidak seperti membuat lagu tersebut karena liriknya terdiri dari rangkaian lirik yang dibuang. Ia menulisnya lagunya dengan sangat cepat.