Lirik Lagu Someone Take Me Home - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Someone Take Me Home Oberhofer - Oberhofer
[Verse 1]
I've got a lot of friends but
I always feel alone
If I'm old and dying
With no one left to hold
Someone take me home
[Chorus]
Who's gonna love you for the rest of your life?
Who's gonna love you 'til the day that you die?
Who's gonna love you for the rest of your life?
For the rest of your life
[Verse 2]
Before I'm in a mansion
With a bullet in my brain
An empty swimming pool and
No pilot for my plane
Someone take me home
[Chorus]
Who's gonna love you for the rest of your life?
Who's gonna love you 'til the day that you die?
Who's gonna love you for the rest of your life?
For the rest of your life
