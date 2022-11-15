Lirik Lagu Someone Take Me Home - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Someone Take Me Home Oberhofer - Oberhofer

[Verse 1]

I've got a lot of friends but

I always feel alone

If I'm old and dying

With no one left to hold

Someone take me home

[Chorus]

Who's gonna love you for the rest of your life?

Who's gonna love you 'til the day that you die?

Who's gonna love you for the rest of your life?

For the rest of your life

[Verse 2]

Before I'm in a mansion

With a bullet in my brain

An empty swimming pool and

No pilot for my plane

Someone take me home

[Chorus]

Who's gonna love you for the rest of your life?

Who's gonna love you 'til the day that you die?

Who's gonna love you for the rest of your life?

For the rest of your life