Lirik Lagu The Power of the Dream - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Power of the Dream - Celine Dion

Deep within each heart

There lies a magic spark

That lights the fire of our imagination

And since the dawn of man

The strength of just 'I can'

Has brought together people of all nations

There's nothin' ordinary in the living of each day

There's a special part everyone of us will play

[Chorus:]

Feel the flame forever burn

Teaching lessons we must learn

To bring us closer to the power of the dream

As the world gives us it's best

To stand apart from all the rest

It is the power of the dream that brings us here

Your mind will take you far

the rest is just your heart

you'll find your fate is all your own creation

And every boy and girl as they come into this world

Bring the gift of hope and inspiration

[Chorus]

The world unites in hope and peace

We pray that it will always be

It is the power of the dream that brings us here

There's so much strength in all of us

Every woman,child,and man

It's the moment that you think you can't

you'll discover that you can

[Chorus 2x]

[Background:]

The power of the dream

Faith in things unseen

Courage to embrace your fears

No matter where you are

To reach for your own star