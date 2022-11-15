Lirik Lagu The Power of the Dream - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Power of the Dream - Celine Dion
Deep within each heart
There lies a magic spark
That lights the fire of our imagination
And since the dawn of man
The strength of just 'I can'
Has brought together people of all nations
There's nothin' ordinary in the living of each day
There's a special part everyone of us will play
[Chorus:]
Feel the flame forever burn
Teaching lessons we must learn
To bring us closer to the power of the dream
As the world gives us it's best
To stand apart from all the rest
It is the power of the dream that brings us here
Your mind will take you far
the rest is just your heart
you'll find your fate is all your own creation
And every boy and girl as they come into this world
Bring the gift of hope and inspiration
[Chorus]
The world unites in hope and peace
We pray that it will always be
It is the power of the dream that brings us here
There's so much strength in all of us
Every woman,child,and man
It's the moment that you think you can't
you'll discover that you can
[Chorus 2x]
[Background:]
The power of the dream
Faith in things unseen
Courage to embrace your fears
No matter where you are
To reach for your own star
