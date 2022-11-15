Lirik Lagu I Do - a Rocket to the Moon dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Do – a Rocket to the Moon

You get lost on your way back home, just about anywhere

You sing off key to the radio, like nobody's there

And I love that your Sunday's best is a holey pair of jeans

And I don't stand a chance when you smile

Yeah the longer that we're together

The good keeps on getting better

I never thought that I would ever find someone like you

Every day you show me I can,

Just when I think that I can't love you anymore than I do, I do

You change your hair colour every week, 'cause you're never quite sure of it

And I know when you're mad at me, 'cause you tell me what I did

And all I think is beautiful, when I think of you

And I still can't believe that you're mine

Yeah the longer that we're together

The good keeps on getting better

I never thought that I would ever find someone like you

Every day you show me I can

Just when I think that I can't love you anymore than I do

I do, I do

All I see is beautiful, when I look at you

Yeah the longer that we're together

The good keeps on getting better

I never thought that I would ever find someone like you

Every day you show me I can

Just when I think that I can't love you anymore than I do

I can't love you anymore than I do

I do

I do

