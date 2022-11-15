Lirik Lagu I Do - a Rocket to the Moon dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Do – a Rocket to the Moon
You get lost on your way back home, just about anywhere
You sing off key to the radio, like nobody's there
And I love that your Sunday's best is a holey pair of jeans
And I don't stand a chance when you smile
Yeah the longer that we're together
The good keeps on getting better
I never thought that I would ever find someone like you
Every day you show me I can,
Just when I think that I can't love you anymore than I do, I do
You change your hair colour every week, 'cause you're never quite sure of it
And I know when you're mad at me, 'cause you tell me what I did
And all I think is beautiful, when I think of you
And I still can't believe that you're mine
Yeah the longer that we're together
The good keeps on getting better
I never thought that I would ever find someone like you
Every day you show me I can
Just when I think that I can't love you anymore than I do
I do, I do
All I see is beautiful, when I look at you
Yeah the longer that we're together
The good keeps on getting better
I never thought that I would ever find someone like you
Every day you show me I can
Just when I think that I can't love you anymore than I do
I can't love you anymore than I do
I do
I do
