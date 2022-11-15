Lirik Lagu Come and See Me – PARTYNEXTDOOR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Come and See Me

Doesn't make sense now

Shit just got real, things are gettin' intense now

I hear you talkin' 'bout "We" a lot, oh, you speak French now?

Givin' me the signs so I gotta take a hint now

I hit you up like, "Do you wanna hang right now?"

On the East Side and you know I'm with the gang right now

You say, "Do I own a watch? Do I know what time it is right now?"

Yeah, it's after 2:00 a.m. and that's askin' a lot of you right now

All she talkin' 'bout is, "Come and see me for once"

"Come and see me for once"

"You don't ever come to me, you don't ever come to me"

All she ever say is, "Come and see me for once"

"Come and see me for once"

"You don't ever come to me, you don't ever come to me"

I been up for two whole days thinkin' what I did to keep you goin'

Thumbin' through the voicemails that you left me

Tellin' me where I went wrong

I'll admit I'm sorry when I feel I'm truly sorry

Things change, people change, feelings change too

Never thought the circumstances woulda changed you

You said you never traded, no (yeah, you said that)

And I believed you when they told me don't

(Yeah, thought you meant that)

But either way you're still invited and I can't even lie to you

Swear these days all you say is, "Come and see me for once"

"Come and see me for once"

"You don't ever come to me, you don't ever come to me"

All she hit me with is, "Come and see me for once"

"Come and see me for once, oh"

"You don't ever come to me, you don't ever come to me"

Why you gotta start, girl, why you gotta start?

I know we make time for the things that we want

I know you got another nigga tryna play the part

Just 'cause he got a heart don't mean he got heart

Could be standin' in a field, and he still ain't in the field

If anythin' should change then I thought we had a deal

Lately you keep questionin' what you get out the deal

Doin' things to make me feel the way I make you feel

How hard is it to let you know when I'm comin' home?

That way you can be prepared

Maybe take a couple sick days and not miss pay

I don't even know what things are lookin' like inside of your place

Or how it's decorated

This thing is gettin' one-sided, I can't even lie to you right now

Yeah

All she talkin' 'bout is, "Come and see me for once"

"Come and see me for once"

"You don't ever come to me, you don't ever come to me" (yeah)

All she hit me with is, "Come and see me for once"

"Come and see me for once"

You don't ever come to me, you don't ever come to me"