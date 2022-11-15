Lirik Lagu Drugs - Uffie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Drugs - Uffie
The drugs don't love you like I do, don't walk away from me tonight
The clubs won't treat you like I do, don't walk away from us tonight
Always later, always later when you coming home
Know it's bad when you didn't even take your phone
Why-y-y-y do I try-y-y-y?
Everything we ever wanted is in front of us
Begging you to try and see before you give it up
Why-y-y-y do you lie-ie-ie-ie?
Don't need your Gucci sorries
I just worry about you darling
If you're ok, I'll stop calling (If you're ok, I'll stop calling...)
The drugs don't love you like I do, don't walk away from me tonight
The clubs won't treat you like I do, don't walk away from us tonight
You're a legend but you never let the party end
It's 3 pm and I'm wondering where you are again
Why-y-y-y do I try-y-y-y?
Don't need your Gucci sorries
I just worry about you darling
If you're ok, I'll stop calling
But you gotta know
The drugs don't love you like I do, don't walk away from me tonight
The clubs won't treat you like I do, don't walk away from us tonight
The drugs don't love you like I do, don't walk away from me tonight
The clubs won't treat you like I do, don't walk away from us tonight
Don't walk away
(Don't walk away)
(Don't walk away)
(Don't walk away)
Don't walk away
(Don't walk away)
(Don't walk away)
(Don't walk away)
