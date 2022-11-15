Lirik Lagu Drugs - Uffie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Drugs - Uffie

The drugs don't love you like I do, don't walk away from me tonight

The clubs won't treat you like I do, don't walk away from us tonight

Always later, always later when you coming home

Know it's bad when you didn't even take your phone

Why-y-y-y do I try-y-y-y?

Everything we ever wanted is in front of us

Begging you to try and see before you give it up

Why-y-y-y do you lie-ie-ie-ie?

Don't need your Gucci sorries

I just worry about you darling

If you're ok, I'll stop calling (If you're ok, I'll stop calling...)

The drugs don't love you like I do, don't walk away from me tonight

The clubs won't treat you like I do, don't walk away from us tonight

You're a legend but you never let the party end

It's 3 pm and I'm wondering where you are again

Why-y-y-y do I try-y-y-y?

Don't need your Gucci sorries

I just worry about you darling

If you're ok, I'll stop calling

But you gotta know

The drugs don't love you like I do, don't walk away from me tonight

The clubs won't treat you like I do, don't walk away from us tonight

The drugs don't love you like I do, don't walk away from me tonight

The clubs won't treat you like I do, don't walk away from us tonight

Don't walk away

(Don't walk away)

(Don't walk away)

(Don't walk away)

Don't walk away

(Don't walk away)

(Don't walk away)

(Don't walk away)

Credit