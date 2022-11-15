Lirik Lagu Break from Toronto – PARTYNEXTDOOR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Break from Toronto

That smile on your face

Makes it easy to trust you

Those in-those in-those in

This what 'Sauga feel like in the night time (oh)

Watch what she doin' when the light shine (oh)

Drunk nigg*s tryna talk in the strip club

Shawty silhouette looks like a dolla sign (those in-those in)

Caught up (caught up)

That's just how a nigg* brought up (brought up)

Blow ones for you loony ass nigg*s (ass nigg*s)

Straight bounce for you puny ass nigg*s (those in-those in) (ass nigg*s)

M-M-My nigg*s bigger than the bouncer

Roll up in the bitch still smell like an ounce (like a ounce)

Right quick, right quick

Tight jeans on, so she feels my sh*t, aye (those in-those in) (feel my shit)

Tell me something good baby (those in-those in)

Tell me something, tell me something good shawty (yeah) (those in-those in)

Come bring it to the hood baby (those in-those in)

Bring it, bring it back to hood shawty (ooh, ooh)

This what 'Sauga feels like in the night time (night time)

Bust it up with shawty when the light shines (that smile on your face) (the light shine)

Still f*ckin' with the same ass nigg*s (nigg*s)

I know you want a break (those in)

I know you want a break from Toronto

Ooh, girl

West side

Ooh girl, ooh (that smile on your)

That smile on your face (girl)

Those in, those in, makes, makes

Those in, those in

Credit

Penyanyi: PARTYNEXTDOOR

Tahun rilis: 2013

Album: PARTYNEXTDOOR