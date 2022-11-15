Lirik Lagu Difficult - Uffie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Difficult - Uffie
Don't worry if I write rhymes, I write checks
Don't worry if I write rhymes, I write checks
Don't worry if I write rhymes, I write checks
Difficult-icult-icult-icult
I write checks
Open in my books I've read
Dreaming on the Cadillac
I wonder why you pushed me on the front
While you stay in the back
They talked all around me
They screamed when they're next to me
Sorry I don't know what to say
I'm ruining everything you've made me
I don't feel comfortable when mother
I tried
Okay I don't want to settle
If my boys signed my coochie
I
I just want to be fine with no jumpers on my mind
Bring the bass
And
Life is too good
I don't want to live in fear
That's why I ask him
I'm not trying to be the best
So don't worry if I write rhymes, cause I write checks
Don't worry if I write rhymes, I write checks
Don't worry if I write rhymes, I write checks
Don't worry if I write rhymes, I write checks
Difficult-icult-icult-icult
I write checks
On the I am singing this song
I come to take what you own
At the end of the day
Chase me on the next day
If you don't want to play me
If I lose
You are going down with me
If I win
Artikel Pilihan