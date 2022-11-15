Lirik Lagu Difficult - Uffie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Difficult - Uffie

Don't worry if I write rhymes, I write checks

Difficult-icult-icult-icult

I write checks

Open in my books I've read

Dreaming on the Cadillac

I wonder why you pushed me on the front

While you stay in the back

They talked all around me

They screamed when they're next to me

Sorry I don't know what to say

I'm ruining everything you've made me

I don't feel comfortable when mother

I tried

Okay I don't want to settle

If my boys signed my coochie

I

I just want to be fine with no jumpers on my mind

Bring the bass

And

Life is too good

I don't want to live in fear

That's why I ask him

I'm not trying to be the best

So don't worry if I write rhymes, cause I write checks

On the I am singing this song

I come to take what you own

At the end of the day

Chase me on the next day

If you don't want to play me

If I lose

You are going down with me

If I win