Lirik Lagu Welcome to the Party – PARTYNEXTDOOR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Welcome to the Party

Oh, whoa

Oh whoa, ooh ooh

Oh no

Yeah, this is 'Sauga where the sun sets (sun sets)

Marijuana in the complex (complex)

Sippin' Henny 'cause my heart's frozen

Stunna' shades 'cause we all rollin'

Fuck em' bitch*s, fuck em' nigg*s too

Fuck em' nigg*s, what I got's to lose?

Mix my drink with some lime

Just to buy me some time

Then I'm spending it all on you (yeah)

You know me very well (yeah)

The coolest, oh (yeah)

So only time will tell

How we do this

When the music keeps playing

And your hearts starts jumping

And your head keeps spinning

'Cause the bass keeps turning up

It's 5 AM

And you've just reached your all time high

Welcome to the party

Welcome, baby, welcome (oh, whoa)

Welcome, baby, welcome

Welcome to the party

Welcome, baby, welcome (oh, no no)

Welcome

Baby welcome to

Baby welcome to

Baby welcome to (baby welcome to)

Credit

Penyanyi: PARTYNEXTDOOR

Tahun rilis: 2013

Album: PARTYNEXTDOOR