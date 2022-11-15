Lirik Lagu Welcome to the Party – PARTYNEXTDOOR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Welcome to the Party
Oh, whoa
Oh whoa, ooh ooh
Oh no
Yeah, this is 'Sauga where the sun sets (sun sets)
Marijuana in the complex (complex)
Sippin' Henny 'cause my heart's frozen
Stunna' shades 'cause we all rollin'
Fuck em' bitch*s, fuck em' nigg*s too
Fuck em' nigg*s, what I got's to lose?
Mix my drink with some lime
Just to buy me some time
Then I'm spending it all on you (yeah)
You know me very well (yeah)
The coolest, oh (yeah)
So only time will tell
How we do this
When the music keeps playing
And your hearts starts jumping
And your head keeps spinning
'Cause the bass keeps turning up
It's 5 AM
And you've just reached your all time high
Welcome to the party
Welcome, baby, welcome (oh, whoa)
Welcome, baby, welcome
Welcome to the party
Welcome, baby, welcome (oh, no no)
Welcome
Baby welcome to
Baby welcome to
Baby welcome to (baby welcome to)
Credit
Penyanyi: PARTYNEXTDOOR
Tahun rilis: 2013
Album: PARTYNEXTDOOR
