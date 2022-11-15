Lirik Lagu Kinky Afro – Happy Mondays dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kinky Afro – Happy Mondays

Son, I'm 30

I only went with your mother 'cause she's dirty

And I don't have a decent bone in me

What you get is just what you see, yeah

I see it so, I take it greedy

And all the bad piss ugly things I feed me

I never help or give to the needy

Come on and see me

Yippee-ippee-ay-ay-ay-yey-yey

I had to crucify some brother today

And I don't dig what you gotta say

So come on and say it

Come on and tell me twice

I said, "Dad, you're a shabby

You run around and groove like a baggy

You're only here just out of habit

Oh, it's mine, you might as well have it

You take ten feet back and then stab it

Spray it on and tag it"

So sack on me

I can't stand the needy

Get around here when you're put off your feeding

Yippee-ippee-ay-ay-ay-yey-yey

I had to crucify somebody today

And I don't dig what you gotta say

So come on and say it

Come on and tell me twice

So sack all the needy

I can't stand to leave it

You come around here, and you puff up your feeding

Yippee-ippee-ay-ay-ay-yey-yey

I had to crucify somebody today

And I don't dig what you gotta say

So go on and say it

Yippee-ippee-ay-ay-ay-yey-yey

I had to crucify some brother today

And I don't hear what you gotta say

So come on and say it

And come on and tell me twice