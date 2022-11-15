Lirik Lagu Kinky Afro – Happy Mondays dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kinky Afro – Happy Mondays
Son, I'm 30
I only went with your mother 'cause she's dirty
And I don't have a decent bone in me
What you get is just what you see, yeah
I see it so, I take it greedy
And all the bad piss ugly things I feed me
I never help or give to the needy
Come on and see me
Yippee-ippee-ay-ay-ay-yey-yey
I had to crucify some brother today
And I don't dig what you gotta say
So come on and say it
Come on and tell me twice
I said, "Dad, you're a shabby
You run around and groove like a baggy
You're only here just out of habit
Oh, it's mine, you might as well have it
You take ten feet back and then stab it
Spray it on and tag it"
So sack on me
I can't stand the needy
Get around here when you're put off your feeding
Yippee-ippee-ay-ay-ay-yey-yey
I had to crucify somebody today
And I don't dig what you gotta say
So come on and say it
Come on and tell me twice
So sack all the needy
I can't stand to leave it
You come around here, and you puff up your feeding
Yippee-ippee-ay-ay-ay-yey-yey
I had to crucify somebody today
And I don't dig what you gotta say
So go on and say it
Yippee-ippee-ay-ay-ay-yey-yey
I had to crucify some brother today
And I don't hear what you gotta say
So come on and say it
And come on and tell me twice
