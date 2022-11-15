Lirik Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta di Baliknya

There is bitter in everyday
But then I feel it
That you would be the only one
Sometimes it doesn't have to be so sure
The sweetest love can be so hard to find
We'll be better in every way
But then I would go to be in other space
Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good
It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood
Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feel it right
Is it to be, or it is not to be
To fall in love again, to be the one for me
Sometimes you fall, but there'll be time we'll be together
We'll be mad in every way
Then I remember, the store we went last September
Sometimes, recalling things would be so good
It's like perfect cake, that my grandma's made
Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right
Is it to be, or it is not to be
To fall in love again, to be the one for me
Sometimes you fall, but there'll be time we'll be with together
We'll be better, in every way
But then I would, go to be in other space
Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good
It's like a coffee with a rainbow
It's like a coffee with a rainbow
It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood
With a rainbow's mood
