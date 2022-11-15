Lirik Lagu Bitterlove - Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bitterlove – Ardhito Pramono

There is bitter in everyday

But then I feel it

That you would be the only one

Sometimes it doesn't have to be so sure

The sweetest love can be so hard to find

We'll be better in every way

But then I would go to be in other space

Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good

It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood

Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feel it right

Is it to be, or it is not to be

To fall in love again, to be the one for me

Sometimes you fall, but there'll be time we'll be together

We'll be mad in every way

Then I remember, the store we went last September

Sometimes, recalling things would be so good

It's like perfect cake, that my grandma's made

Sometimes you feel off but sometimes you feeling right

Is it to be, or it is not to be

To fall in love again, to be the one for me

Sometimes you fall, but there'll be time we'll be with together

We'll be better, in every way

But then I would, go to be in other space

Sometimes, the bitter of love can be so good

It's like a coffee with a rainbow

It's like a coffee with a rainbow

It's like a coffee with a rainbow's mood

With a rainbow's mood