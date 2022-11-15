Lirik Lagu Jeremy – Pearl Jam dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jeremy

At home drawing pictures

Of mountain tops

With him on top

Lemon yellow sun

Arms raised in a V

And the dead lay in pools of maroon below

Daddy didn't give attention

Oh, to the fact that mommy didn't care

King Jeremy the wicked

Oh, ruled his world

Jeremy spoke in class today

Jeremy spoke in class today

Clearly I remember

Pickin' on the boy

Seemed a harmless little fuck

But we unleashed the lion

Gnashed his teeth and bit the recess lady's breast

How could I forget

And he hit me with a surprise left

My jaw left hurting

Dropped wide open

Just like the day

Oh, like the day I heard

Daddy didn't give affection, no

And the boy was something that mommy wouldn't wear

King Jeremy the wicked

Oh ruled his world

Jeremy spoke in class today

Jeremy spoke in class today

Jeremy spoke in class today

Try to forget this (try to forget this)

Try to erase this (try to erase this)

From the blackboard