Lirik Lagu Pop The Glock - Uffie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pop The Glock - Uffie

MC am I people call me Uff

When I rock the party you bust a nut

Feadz is breaking out the beat

Shit be hotter than me

Me and he our crew's a militia

Better watch out my clan gets vicious

Bad ass bitch I'm rated-X

I'm gifted ain't gotta sell sex

Cross the beach onto the street

Gotta work hard no room to cheat

Crunk and grime that's my bloodline

Feadz is mixing, Uffie's shouting

Uff is banging, Feadz is banging

Time to get low

Do the tootsie roll

That's how we do

Do it hot

And if you understood would you

Stop hating and playing hard

I got a loaded bodyguard

Don't make him pull out the Glock and pop

Uffie's gonna make this shit rock

Like doe, doe I like

Boys call on me when they feel freaky hot

I run this show you got too slow

Pick-up the pace with you cracked out face

Uffie is banging, Feadz is banging

Time to get low

Do the tootsie roll

That's how we do

Do it hot

And if you understood would you

Beat my ryhme if you can

Yeah you talk shit, think I care

My style in this flow is confusing cause you don't know

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

Pop the Glock

The Glock you pop

Sound like twista fast as hell

I rock this beat you know damn well

Gonna make it to the top

Spit this shit till you drop

Down low is where you keep it boy

Don't let anyone know

Gonna tear you down

Underneath you just a clown

Time everyone see

What you really be

Play the game, the game gets played

I got a man and he goes by Feadz

Play the game, the game gets played

I got a man and he goes by Feadz

Uffie is banging, Feadz is banging