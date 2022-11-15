Lirik Lagu Pop The Glock - Uffie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pop The Glock - Uffie
MC am I people call me Uff
When I rock the party you bust a nut
Feadz is breaking out the beat
Shit be hotter than me
Me and he our crew's a militia
Better watch out my clan gets vicious
Bad ass bitch I'm rated-X
I'm gifted ain't gotta sell sex
Cross the beach onto the street
Gotta work hard no room to cheat
Crunk and grime that's my bloodline
Feadz is mixing, Uffie's shouting
Uff is banging, Feadz is banging
Time to get low
Do the tootsie roll
That's how we do
Do it hot
And if you understood would you
Stop hating and playing hard
I got a loaded bodyguard
Don't make him pull out the Glock and pop
Uffie's gonna make this shit rock
Like doe, doe I like
Boys call on me when they feel freaky hot
I run this show you got too slow
Pick-up the pace with you cracked out face
Uffie is banging, Feadz is banging
Time to get low
Do the tootsie roll
That's how we do
Do it hot
And if you understood would you
Beat my ryhme if you can
Yeah you talk shit, think I care
My style in this flow is confusing cause you don't know
Pop the Glock
Pop the Glock
Pop the Glock
Pop the Glock
Pop the Glock
Pop the Glock
Pop the Glock
The Glock you pop
Sound like twista fast as hell
I rock this beat you know damn well
Gonna make it to the top
Spit this shit till you drop
Down low is where you keep it boy
Don't let anyone know
Gonna tear you down
Underneath you just a clown
Time everyone see
What you really be
Play the game, the game gets played
I got a man and he goes by Feadz
Play the game, the game gets played
I got a man and he goes by Feadz
Uffie is banging, Feadz is banging
