Lirik Lagu Oceans – Pearl Jam dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oceans

Hold on to the thread

The currents will shift

Glide me towards you

know something's left

And we're all allowed

To dream of the next

Oh,

oh the next, time we touch

Uh huh, uh huh

Uh huh, uh huh

You don't have to stray

The oceans away

Waves roll in my thoughts

Hold tight the ring

The sea will rise

Please stand by the shore

Oh, oh, oh, I will be

I will be there once more

Uh huh, uh huh

Uh huh, uh huh

Uh huh, uh huh

Uh huh, uh huh

Uh huh, uh huh

Uh huh, uh huh

Credit

Penyanyi: Pearl Jam

Tahun rilis: 1991

Album: Ten