Lirik Lagu Oceans – Pearl Jam dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oceans
Hold on to the thread
The currents will shift
Glide me towards you
know something's left
And we're all allowed
To dream of the next
Oh,
oh the next, time we touch
Uh huh, uh huh
Uh huh, uh huh
You don't have to stray
The oceans away
Waves roll in my thoughts
Hold tight the ring
The sea will rise
Please stand by the shore
Oh, oh, oh, I will be
I will be there once more
Uh huh, uh huh
Uh huh, uh huh
Uh huh, uh huh
Uh huh, uh huh
Uh huh, uh huh
Uh huh, uh huh
Credit
Penyanyi: Pearl Jam
Tahun rilis: 1991
Album: Ten
