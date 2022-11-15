Lirik I Know You're Not Happy - Powfu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Know You're Not Happy - Powfu

I don't love you anymore

[Boy:] Since when?

[Girl:] Now. Just now. I don't wanna lie, can't tell the truth. It's over

[Boy:] Doesn't matter. I love you, none of it matters

[Girl:] Too late. Goodbye

Baby, come walk with me

I'll show you just what love can be

Nothing Like you've seen, before

I can promise he's not the one (He's not the one)

I can show you there's more to life than this

(There's so much more)

If you decide to stay with me

I've been noticing the things you say (You say)

I've been noticing you walked away from him

And you say you're happy

I don't understand what you mean (What you mean)

I don't understand why you've been with him

(I don't understand)

'Cause I know you're not happy (Happy)

I'm sorry, you misunderstand. I didn't mean to

[Girl:] Yes, you did!

[Boy:] I love you!

[Girl:] Where?!

[Boy:] What?

[Girl:]

Show me! Where is this love? I, I can't see it, I can't touch it

I can't feel it. I can hear it, I can hear some words, but I can't do anything with your easy words, whatever you say, it's too late

Baby, come walk with me (With me)

I'll show you just what love can be (What it can be)

Nothing like you've seen, before (Before)

I can promise he's not the one (He's not the one)

I can show you there's more to life than this

(There's so much more)

If you decide to stay with me (With me)

I've been noticing the things you say (You say)

I've been noticing you walked away from him

And you say you're happy

I don't understand what you mean (What you mean)

I don't understand why you've been with him

'Cause I know you're not happy (Happy)

Baby, come walk with me

I'll show you just what love can be

Nothing Like you've seen, before

I can promise he's not the one

I can show you there's more to life than this

If you decide to stay with me

Credit

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis lagu: Isaiah Faber

Label: Promoting Sounds

Fakta di Balik Lagu I Know You're Not Happy - Powfu

Isaiah Faber atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Powfu adalah penyanyi sekaligus rapper asal Kanada. Powfu merupakan putra dari personel band Faber Drive, Dave Faber.