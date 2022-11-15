Lirik Sorry I Never Apologized - Powfu feat Two:22 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Sorry I Never Apologized - Powfu ft Two:22

I don't know, that's a really good question

Because I've been... driving myself insane

Making a complete ass of myself!

Literally trying everything possible to try to save what we have

And you've be throwing yourself at Jeremy

That's not fair!

It's not fair?

I see the way you look at him

I know, because...

You used to look me that way

No, I think we just have to start to be realistic

The fact is that... I still just a stranger

I'm not trying to hurt you

Stuck inside space and time

Feels like I'm dead inside

Nobody even looks at me

They all just walk on by

Stuck inside space and time

All that I got is you on mind

Tears filling up my eyes

Sorry, I never apologized

Rain falling

Bringing back memories

Everyday I would walk you home

Held you close so your hands don't freeze

Sweet talking

We would share all our thoughts

The first time that you met my mom

Kept telling you to just stay calm

I miss your hands in my pockets

Those warm nights on your lawn, star watching

Please, come back to me

I don't wanna do this anymore

I just wanna be

Like we were before