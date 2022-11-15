Lirik Sorry I Never Apologized - Powfu feat Two:22 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Sorry I Never Apologized - Powfu ft Two:22
I don't know, that's a really good question
Because I've been... driving myself insane
Making a complete ass of myself!
Literally trying everything possible to try to save what we have
And you've be throwing yourself at Jeremy
That's not fair!
It's not fair?
I see the way you look at him
I know, because...
You used to look me that way
No, I think we just have to start to be realistic
The fact is that... I still just a stranger
I'm not trying to hurt you
Stuck inside space and time
Feels like I'm dead inside
Nobody even looks at me
They all just walk on by
Stuck inside space and time
All that I got is you on mind
Tears filling up my eyes
Sorry, I never apologized
Rain falling
Bringing back memories
Everyday I would walk you home
Held you close so your hands don't freeze
Sweet talking
We would share all our thoughts
The first time that you met my mom
Kept telling you to just stay calm
I miss your hands in my pockets
Those warm nights on your lawn, star watching
Please, come back to me
I don't wanna do this anymore
I just wanna be
Like we were before
