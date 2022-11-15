Lirik Days We Had - Powfu feat King Theta dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Days We Had - Powfu feat King Theta
You had me going from the day we met
Made so many memories I can't forget
Always thinking of the times we spent
But, I don't want to
But, I don't want to
Had me going from the day we met
Made so many memories I can't forget
Always thinking of the times we spent
But, I don't want to
I don't wanna think about you
I don't wanna think about you
I don't wanna think about you
I don't wanna
I don't wanna
I don't wanna, no
I've been feeling lost
Talking with your ghost
Scrolling through your Insta
Looking through your old posts
Me and you and doggo
Smiling for the camera
Both of you are gone now
I am just the last of us
I wish you never left me
Wish you never met me
So I didn't have to feel this pain
That's never ending
While you're up in heaven
Make sure you save me room
The good will die young
So I hope I die soon
You had me going from the day we met
Made so many memories I can't forget
Always thinking of the times we spent
But, I don't want to
But, I don't want to
Had me going from the day we met
Made so many memories I can't forget
Always thinking of the times we spent
But, I don't want to
I don't wanna think about you (about you)
(I don't wanna think about you)
I can see you in the bright looks
In the eyes of our friends
Still feeling all the good vibes you'd send
Old books, that you left on my shelf
Remind me that you taught me how to love myself
Your light in every star
You vibrate in my guitar
My life's a show and
You played an important part
The notes you wrote me
Burned their words into my heart
I see you everywhere
It makes forgetting hard
(I see you everywhere
It makes forgetting hard)
(The good will die young
So I hope I die soon)
You had me going from the day we met
Made so many memories I can't forget
Always thinking of the times we spent
But, I don't want to
But, I don't want to
Had me going from the day we met
Made so many memories I can't forget (I can't forget)
Always thinking of the times we spent
But, I don't want to
I don't wanna think about you
(I don't wanna think about you)
(I don't wanna think about you)
Credit
Dirilis: 2018
Penulis lagu: King Theta / James William Robertson / Isaiah Faber
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Label: Promoting Sounds
