Lirik Days We Had - Powfu feat King Theta dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Days We Had - Powfu feat King Theta

You had me going from the day we met

Made so many memories I can't forget

Always thinking of the times we spent

But, I don't want to

But, I don't want to

Had me going from the day we met

Made so many memories I can't forget

Always thinking of the times we spent

But, I don't want to

I don't wanna think about you

I don't wanna think about you

I don't wanna think about you

I don't wanna

I don't wanna

I don't wanna, no

I've been feeling lost

Talking with your ghost

Scrolling through your Insta

Looking through your old posts

Me and you and doggo

Smiling for the camera

Both of you are gone now

I am just the last of us

I wish you never left me

Wish you never met me

So I didn't have to feel this pain

That's never ending

While you're up in heaven

Make sure you save me room

The good will die young

So I hope I die soon

You had me going from the day we met

Made so many memories I can't forget

Always thinking of the times we spent

But, I don't want to

But, I don't want to

Had me going from the day we met

Made so many memories I can't forget

Always thinking of the times we spent

But, I don't want to

I don't wanna think about you (about you)

(I don't wanna think about you)

I can see you in the bright looks

In the eyes of our friends

Still feeling all the good vibes you'd send

Old books, that you left on my shelf

Remind me that you taught me how to love myself

Your light in every star

You vibrate in my guitar

My life's a show and

You played an important part

The notes you wrote me

Burned their words into my heart

I see you everywhere

It makes forgetting hard

(I see you everywhere

It makes forgetting hard)

(The good will die young

So I hope I die soon)

You had me going from the day we met

Made so many memories I can't forget

Always thinking of the times we spent

But, I don't want to

But, I don't want to

Had me going from the day we met

Made so many memories I can't forget (I can't forget)

Always thinking of the times we spent

But, I don't want to

I don't wanna think about you

(I don't wanna think about you)

(I don't wanna think about you)

Credit

Dirilis: 2018

Penulis lagu: King Theta / James William Robertson / Isaiah Faber

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Label: Promoting Sounds