Lirik I Could Never Be Loved - Powfu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Could Never Be Loved - Powfu
Yeah, I
It's been like three months of no talking
Walking by myself, no more eyes to get lost in
Keep on looking back all the time
I'll be honest
I hate being alone
At least I got my conscience
Since you left me here
Locked up in my room
Writing all these songs
Wake up every morning
And turn my computer on
Because how else do I deal
With these thoughts of you and me
I was on the clouds
Now I'm spiraling into the sea
I wrote a message for you
But I couldn't send it
I regret it, yeah
I'm sorry I'm pathetic
What's this? Caught a sickness
And won't be getting better
The sun might be shining
But it feels like rainy weather, yeah
I try to keep it on the low
I try to get you off my mind
I try to keep my feelings inside (inside)
But it's hard sometimes
I thought with you it might work out
But I guess I was wrong again
I'm not sure what it is with me
I've never been good with friends
I thought with you it might work out
But I guess I was wrong again
It doesn't matter who you are
Soon we'll come to the end
It's been about a year since we last spoke
Trynna stay clean but I need more soap
Letting out pain with these words I wrote
Dried up tears and a bit of sore throat
Feelings that I had were beginning to rot
Starts off good then it suddenly stops
Yeah but I'll leave it in the past
Now the future's all I got
All of these girls, they got me picking sides
Falling in love is that my kryptonite?
Don't know what to do
No, I can't decide
Am I meant to be alone?
Artikel Pilihan