Lirik I Could Never Be Loved - Powfu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Could Never Be Loved - Powfu

Yeah, I

It's been like three months of no talking

Walking by myself, no more eyes to get lost in

Keep on looking back all the time

I'll be honest

I hate being alone

At least I got my conscience

Since you left me here

Locked up in my room

Writing all these songs

Wake up every morning

And turn my computer on

Because how else do I deal

With these thoughts of you and me

I was on the clouds

Now I'm spiraling into the sea

I wrote a message for you

But I couldn't send it

I regret it, yeah

I'm sorry I'm pathetic

What's this? Caught a sickness

And won't be getting better

The sun might be shining

But it feels like rainy weather, yeah

I try to keep it on the low

I try to get you off my mind

I try to keep my feelings inside (inside)

But it's hard sometimes

I thought with you it might work out

But I guess I was wrong again

I'm not sure what it is with me

I've never been good with friends

I thought with you it might work out

But I guess I was wrong again

It doesn't matter who you are

Soon we'll come to the end

It's been about a year since we last spoke

Trynna stay clean but I need more soap

Letting out pain with these words I wrote

Dried up tears and a bit of sore throat

Feelings that I had were beginning to rot

Starts off good then it suddenly stops

Yeah but I'll leave it in the past

Now the future's all I got

All of these girls, they got me picking sides

Falling in love is that my kryptonite?

Don't know what to do

No, I can't decide

Am I meant to be alone?