Lirik Bullet Proof – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bullet Proof – Goo Goo Dolls

Do you listen to yourself?

Never live for someone else

Do you like the way you feel?

Nothing hurts when no one's real

She wants to shake this scene

Yeah, she wants to shake with me

She's not looking for the holes in all their lies

I wanna bullet proof your soul

Would you like to lose control?

I won't let you fall until you tell me so

What are we?

(Whatcha wanna be?)

Everything

(That ya wanna be)

All I need

(Right in front of me)

I've know before

Would you come my way

Or did you burn out to the end?

Would you come my way

Should have listened when you called my name

Yeah, she wants to tear you down

And she leaves without a sound

It's like fallin' backwards into no one's arms

You're a bullet through my soul

And I'll never let you know

I won't let you fall until you let it go

What are we?

(Whatcha wanna be?)

Everything

(That ya wanna be)

All I need

(Right in front of me)

I've know before

Would you come my way

Or did you burn out to the end?

Would you come my way

Should have listened when you called my name