Lirik Bullet Proof – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bullet Proof – Goo Goo Dolls
Do you listen to yourself?
Never live for someone else
Do you like the way you feel?
Nothing hurts when no one's real
She wants to shake this scene
Yeah, she wants to shake with me
She's not looking for the holes in all their lies
I wanna bullet proof your soul
Would you like to lose control?
I won't let you fall until you tell me so
What are we?
(Whatcha wanna be?)
Everything
(That ya wanna be)
All I need
(Right in front of me)
I've know before
Would you come my way
Or did you burn out to the end?
Would you come my way
Should have listened when you called my name
Yeah, she wants to tear you down
And she leaves without a sound
It's like fallin' backwards into no one's arms
You're a bullet through my soul
And I'll never let you know
I won't let you fall until you let it go
What are we?
(Whatcha wanna be?)
Everything
(That ya wanna be)
All I need
(Right in front of me)
I've know before
Would you come my way
Or did you burn out to the end?
Would you come my way
Should have listened when you called my name
