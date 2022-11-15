Lirik Hate This Place – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hate This Place – Goo Goo Dolls

Gone away

Who knows where you've been

You take all your lies

And wish them all away

I somehow doubt

We'll ever be the same

There's too much poison

And confusion on your face

Can you feel it?

I didn't mean it

Can I see you?

What are we doin'?

I think I love you

But I ain't sayin' nothin' you don't know

Hold on dreamaway

You're my sweet charade

Take your time

Move yourself to me

Yeah I can take your lies

Until you fall away

You know I'm lost

Hiding in your bed

No, I don't think it's wrong

It's just gone to my head

Can you feel it?

I didn't mean it

Can I see you?

What are we doin'?

I think I love you

But I ain't sayin' nothin' you don't know

Hold on dreamaway

You're my sweet charade