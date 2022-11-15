Lirik Hate This Place – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 15 November 2022, 02:16 WIB
Goo Goo Dolls.
Goo Goo Dolls. /Spotify/The Goo Goo Dolls

Lirik Lagu Hate This Place – Goo Goo Dolls

Gone away
Who knows where you've been
You take all your lies
And wish them all away

I somehow doubt
We'll ever be the same
There's too much poison
And confusion on your face

Can you feel it?
I didn't mean it
Can I see you?
What are we doin'?
I think I love you
But I ain't sayin' nothin' you don't know

Hold on dreamaway
You're my sweet charade

Take your time
Move yourself to me
Yeah I can take your lies
Until you fall away

You know I'm lost
Hiding in your bed
No, I don't think it's wrong
It's just gone to my head

Can you feel it?
I didn't mean it
Can I see you?
What are we doin'?
I think I love you
But I ain't sayin' nothin' you don't know

Hold on dreamaway
You're my sweet charade

Editor: Nopsi Marga

