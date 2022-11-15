Lirik Hate This Place – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hate This Place – Goo Goo Dolls
Gone away
Who knows where you've been
You take all your lies
And wish them all away
I somehow doubt
We'll ever be the same
There's too much poison
And confusion on your face
Can you feel it?
I didn't mean it
Can I see you?
What are we doin'?
I think I love you
But I ain't sayin' nothin' you don't know
Hold on dreamaway
You're my sweet charade
Take your time
Move yourself to me
Yeah I can take your lies
Until you fall away
You know I'm lost
Hiding in your bed
No, I don't think it's wrong
It's just gone to my head
Can you feel it?
I didn't mean it
Can I see you?
What are we doin'?
I think I love you
But I ain't sayin' nothin' you don't know
Hold on dreamaway
You're my sweet charade
Artikel Pilihan