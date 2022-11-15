Lirik Lagu Club Bizarre – U96 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Club Bizarre – U96
Club
Bizarre
This is Club
Bizarre
A Place were you can be free
There are no ruels
Everything is possible
This is Club Bizarre
Listen to the verse
This is Club Bizarre - Club Bizarre
The Place were you can be free
Listen to the verse
Injoin us in Club Bizarre
Come together
A Place were you can be free
Club Bizarre
Club Bizarre, enjoin us - Club Bizarre
A Place - be free
The Club Bizarre
The Club Bizarre
The Place were you can be free
Everything is possible
Maybe we can join the crowd
Life is poor without sound
Where the crazy people meets
On the street with no name
If you wish upon a star
Here's the place
Club Bizarre
Come together in a dream
Listen to the verse
Come together in a dream
Club Bizarre
Come Together in Club Bizarre
The Club Bizarre
The Club Bizarre
Maybe we can join the crowd
Life is poor without sound
Where the crazy people meet
On the street with no name
If you wish upon a star
Here's the place
Club Bizarre
Come together in a dream
Listen to the verse
Come together in a dream
The Place were you can be free
Club Bizarre
The Club Bizarre
The Club Bizarre
Club Bizarre
This is Club Bizarre
A Place - be free
The Club
The Club Bizarre
Come together
This is Club Bizarre
Club Bizarre
Credit
Album : Club Bizarre
Artis :U96
Dirilis : 1995
Fakta U96
