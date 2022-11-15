Lirik Lagu Lady In Black – Uriah Heep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lady In Black - Uriah Heep
She came to me one morning
One lonely Sunday morning
Her long hair flowing
In the midwinter wind.
I know not how she found me
For in darkness I was walking
And destruction lay around me
From a fight I could not win
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
She asked me name my foe then
I said the need within some men
To fight and kill their brothers
Without thought of love or God
And I begged her, give me horses
To trample down my enemies
So eager was my passion
To devour this waste of life
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
But she wouldn't think of battle that
Reduces men to animals
So easy to begin
And yet impossible to end
For she's the mother of all men
Who counselled me so wisely then
I feared to walk alone again
And asked if she would stay
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
