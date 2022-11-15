Lirik Lagu Lady In Black – Uriah Heep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lady In Black - Uriah Heep

She came to me one morning

One lonely Sunday morning

Her long hair flowing

In the midwinter wind.

I know not how she found me

For in darkness I was walking

And destruction lay around me

From a fight I could not win

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

She asked me name my foe then

I said the need within some men

To fight and kill their brothers

Without thought of love or God

And I begged her, give me horses

To trample down my enemies

So eager was my passion

To devour this waste of life

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

But she wouldn't think of battle that

Reduces men to animals

So easy to begin

And yet impossible to end

For she's the mother of all men

Who counselled me so wisely then

I feared to walk alone again

And asked if she would stay

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah