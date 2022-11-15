Lirik Lagu Here I Am Alive - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

If I could write to the kid I was before
I'd tell him you'll get everything you ever wanted
But you will still want more
Someone's gonna tell you
Who you should wanna be
So you'll forget the vision that they didn't wanna see
And when they give up cause they will give up say
Here I am alive
They say you don't grow up
You just grow old
It seems to say I haven't done both
I made mistakes, I know I know
But here I am alive
So many people close to me cut me down
This is supposed to be a bad luck town
I jumped, I fell, I hit the ground
But here I am alive
If I could write to myself
When I was on top of it all
I'd say you're going over border
And when you're falling
You're gonna feel so small
Someone's gonna tell you that you deserve the worst
They'll say you're never coming back
And tell you that you're cursed
But when they give up, cause they always give up
Say, here I am alive
They say you don't grow up
You just grow old
It seems to say I haven't done both
I made mistakes, I know I know
But here I am alive
So many people close to me cut me down
This is supposed to be a bad luck town
I jumped, I fell, I hit the ground.
But here I am alive
And when they give up, cause they will give up
Say: Here I am alive!
And when they give up, cause they always give up
Say: Here I am alive!
They say you don't grow up
You just grow old
It seems to say I haven't done both
I made mistakes, I know I know
But here I am alive
So many people close to me cut me down
This is supposed to be a bad luck town
I jumped, I fell, I hit the ground
But here I am alive
Here I am alive!
Here I am alive!
Here I am alive!
Here I am alive!
Here I am alive!
Here I am alive!
Here I am alive!
Here I am alive!
If I could write to the kid I was before
