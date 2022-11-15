Lirik Lagu Here I Am Alive - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Here I Am Alive - Yellowcard

If I could write to the kid I was before

I'd tell him you'll get everything you ever wanted

But you will still want more

Someone's gonna tell you

Who you should wanna be

So you'll forget the vision that they didn't wanna see

And when they give up cause they will give up say

Here I am alive

They say you don't grow up

You just grow old

It seems to say I haven't done both

I made mistakes, I know I know

But here I am alive

So many people close to me cut me down

This is supposed to be a bad luck town

I jumped, I fell, I hit the ground

But here I am alive

If I could write to myself

When I was on top of it all

I'd say you're going over border

And when you're falling

You're gonna feel so small

Someone's gonna tell you that you deserve the worst

They'll say you're never coming back

And tell you that you're cursed

But when they give up, cause they always give up

Say, here I am alive

They say you don't grow up

You just grow old

It seems to say I haven't done both

I made mistakes, I know I know

But here I am alive

So many people close to me cut me down

This is supposed to be a bad luck town

I jumped, I fell, I hit the ground.

But here I am alive

And when they give up, cause they will give up

Say: Here I am alive!

And when they give up, cause they always give up

Say: Here I am alive!

They say you don't grow up

You just grow old

It seems to say I haven't done both

I made mistakes, I know I know

But here I am alive

So many people close to me cut me down

This is supposed to be a bad luck town

I jumped, I fell, I hit the ground

But here I am alive

Here I am alive!

Here I am alive!

Here I am alive!

Here I am alive!

Here I am alive!

Here I am alive!

Here I am alive!

Here I am alive!

If I could write to the kid I was before

Credit