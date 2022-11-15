Lirik Lagu I Got Love If You Want It - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Got Love If You Want It - The Yardbirds

Got love if you want it, babe,

Got love if you want it, babe,

Got love if you want it,

Got love if you want it,

Got love if you want it, babe,

We could rock all the while,

We could rock all the while.

Quit teasing me baby,

Quit teasing me baby,

With your fine diamond ring,

With your fine diamond ring.

You know if you'd love me babe,

I'd give you everything,

I'd give you everything.

Now here you come baby,

Now here you come baby,

With your head hanging down,

With your head hanging down.

I know you've been balling, babe,

Talk's all over town,

Talk's all over town.

Our next door neighbour,

Our next door neighbour,

Peeping through her blind,

Peeping through her blind.

I know you've been cheating baby,

[That's all the signs / decided?]

I love you little woman,

I love you little woman,

I want you to myself,

I want you to myself.

I know you've been [cheating me babe?]

For somebody else,

For somebody else,

For somebody else,

For somebody else.

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Five Live Yardbirds

Rilis: 1964

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penulis Lagu: James Moore

Fakta di Baliknya

The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.