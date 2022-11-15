Lirik Lagu Carry You - Union J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Carry You - Union J
Don't ever say you're lonely
Just lay your problems on me
And I'll be waiting there for you
The stars can be so blinding
When you get tired of fighting
You know the one you can look to
When the vision you have gets blurry
You don't have to worry,
I'll be your eyes
It's the least I can do,
'Cause when I fell, you pulled me through
So you'll know that
I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you
So you'll know that
I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you
I know it's been a long night, but now I'm here it's alright
I've don't mind walking in your shoes
We'll take each step together, 'til you come back to center
You know that I know the real you
And when the vision you have gets blurry
You don't have to worry,
I'll be your eyes
That's the least I can do,
'Cause when I fell, you pulled me through
So you'll know that
I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you
So you'll know that
I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you
Like you've been running for hours and can't catch your breath
The demons are screaming so loud in your head
You're tired, you're broken, you're cut and you're bruised
But nothing's too heavy ' just hold on, I'll carry you
I'll carry you
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah [4x]
