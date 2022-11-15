Lirik Lagu Carry You - Union J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Carry You - Union J

Don't ever say you're lonely

Just lay your problems on me

And I'll be waiting there for you

The stars can be so blinding

When you get tired of fighting

You know the one you can look to

When the vision you have gets blurry

You don't have to worry,

I'll be your eyes

It's the least I can do,

'Cause when I fell, you pulled me through

So you'll know that

I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you

So you'll know that

I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you

I know it's been a long night, but now I'm here it's alright

I've don't mind walking in your shoes

We'll take each step together, 'til you come back to center

You know that I know the real you

And when the vision you have gets blurry

You don't have to worry,

I'll be your eyes

That's the least I can do,

'Cause when I fell, you pulled me through

So you'll know that

I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you

So you'll know that

I'll carry you, I'll carry you, I'll carry you

Like you've been running for hours and can't catch your breath

The demons are screaming so loud in your head

You're tired, you're broken, you're cut and you're bruised

But nothing's too heavy ' just hold on, I'll carry you

I'll carry you

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah [4x]