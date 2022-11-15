Lirik Lagu Alive - Union J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Alive - Union J

I've been thinking 'bout the days

When we used to be tight

The days rolled into night

Times one to an alibi

I miss those days I spent with you

Under the sky, so free

Wish we could go back to

The kids we used to be

I said 'do you feel the same?'

I'm feeling something crazy

Could we hijack this train?

Stay rare, somewhere amazing

We could change our names

In every different city

'Cause we don't need nobody's good advice

You make me feel like I'm alive

You make me feel like I'm alive

'Cause we don't need nobody's good advice

You make me feel like I'm alive

I've been thinking 'bout the lies

We told to save each other

Hold on another second

He might lose you and I

Well I'm good for ways

To live out something new

Oh I won't miss those days

When we had growing up to do

I said 'do you feel the same?'

I'm feeling something crazy

Could we hijack this train?

Stay rare, somewhere amazing

We could change our names

In every different city

'Cause we don't need nobody's good advice

You make me feel like I'm alive

You make me feel like I'm alive

'Cause we don't need nobody's good advice

You make me feel like I'm alive

I said do you feel the...

I said do you feel the...

You make me feel like I'm alive, oh oh

'Cause we don't need nobody's good advice

You make me feel like I'm alive

You make me feel like I'm alive

'Cause we don't need nobody's good advice

You make me feel like I'm alive

Credit

Album : Who would’ve Thought

Artis : Union J

Dirilis : 2019

