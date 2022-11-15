Lirik Lagu Alive - Union J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Alive - Union J
I've been thinking 'bout the days
When we used to be tight
The days rolled into night
Times one to an alibi
I miss those days I spent with you
Under the sky, so free
Wish we could go back to
The kids we used to be
I said 'do you feel the same?'
I'm feeling something crazy
Could we hijack this train?
Stay rare, somewhere amazing
We could change our names
In every different city
'Cause we don't need nobody's good advice
You make me feel like I'm alive
You make me feel like I'm alive
'Cause we don't need nobody's good advice
You make me feel like I'm alive
I've been thinking 'bout the lies
We told to save each other
Hold on another second
He might lose you and I
Well I'm good for ways
To live out something new
Oh I won't miss those days
When we had growing up to do
I said 'do you feel the same?'
I'm feeling something crazy
Could we hijack this train?
Stay rare, somewhere amazing
We could change our names
In every different city
'Cause we don't need nobody's good advice
You make me feel like I'm alive
You make me feel like I'm alive
'Cause we don't need nobody's good advice
You make me feel like I'm alive
I said do you feel the...
I said do you feel the...
You make me feel like I'm alive, oh oh
'Cause we don't need nobody's good advice
You make me feel like I'm alive
You make me feel like I'm alive
'Cause we don't need nobody's good advice
You make me feel like I'm alive
Credit
Album : Who would’ve Thought
Artis : Union J
Dirilis : 2019
Fakta Union J
Artikel Pilihan