Lirik Lagu Lost Queen - Pharrell Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams
What planet are you from, girl?
And are there others like you there?
And could you do that magic trick again?
Poppin' up from nowhere
Though my planet's full of warfare
You make it feel like a dream
Man I hope they never find you
I think you are a lost queen
Let me serve you, serve you
Hot sex and gold, shiny things
I think you are a lost queen
Let me serve you, serve you
Remind you that you are a lost queen
I think you are a lost queen
I don't have a problem with multi-taskin'
Takin' care of you is my number one passion
Put it before my eyes, you know I'ma smash it
Only if you want it, want it
You don't have to ever think about askin'
I can read your mind, girl, of course I have it
Can I start you up? It's automatic
Get your motor runnin', runnin', vroom-vroom
I'm never too busy to tell you that you're pretty
Ain't gotta ask me to
Surprise you in the city when your day is goin' sh**ty
Ain't gotta ask me to
I don't need momma and daddy
Honey and sugar, man I bet they're so classy
Half of me is good, the other half nasty
Can't help it if I want it, want it
Sure I meet your friends on my best behavior
Talk about relationships, I used to be a player
And like Geico, the time I saved 'em
And get their motors runnin', runnin', vroom-vroom
Lift your head when you're down so you don't drop your crown
Ain't gotta ask me to
And right before we finish, I'll ask you did you get it
Ain't gotta ask me to
