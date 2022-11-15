Lirik Lagu Lost Queen - Pharrell Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pharrell Williams

What planet are you from, girl?

And are there others like you there?

And could you do that magic trick again?

Poppin' up from nowhere

Though my planet's full of warfare

You make it feel like a dream

Man I hope they never find you

I think you are a lost queen

Let me serve you, serve you

Hot sex and gold, shiny things

I think you are a lost queen

Let me serve you, serve you

Remind you that you are a lost queen

I think you are a lost queen

I don't have a problem with multi-taskin'

Takin' care of you is my number one passion

Put it before my eyes, you know I'ma smash it

Only if you want it, want it

You don't have to ever think about askin'

I can read your mind, girl, of course I have it

Can I start you up? It's automatic

Get your motor runnin', runnin', vroom-vroom

I'm never too busy to tell you that you're pretty

Ain't gotta ask me to

Surprise you in the city when your day is goin' sh**ty

Ain't gotta ask me to

What planet are you from, girl?

And are there others like you there?

And could you do that magic trick again?

Poppin' up from nowhere

Though my planet's full of warfare

You make it feel like a dream

Man I hope they never find you

I think you are a lost queen

Let me serve you, serve you

Hot s*x and gold, shiny things

I think you are a lost queen

Let me serve you, serve you

Remind you that you are a lost queen

I think you are a lost queen

I don't need momma and daddy

Honey and sugar, man I bet they're so classy

Half of me is good, the other half nasty

Can't help it if I want it, want it

Sure I meet your friends on my best behavior

Talk about relationships, I used to be a player

And like Geico, the time I saved 'em

And get their motors runnin', runnin', vroom-vroom

Lift your head when you're down so you don't drop your crown

Ain't gotta ask me to

And right before we finish, I'll ask you did you get it

Ain't gotta ask me to

What planet are you from, girl?

And are there others like you there?

And could you do that magic trick again?

Poppin' up from nowhere

Though my planet's full of warfare

You make it feel like a dream

Man I hope they never find you

I think you are a lost queen

Let me serve you, serve you

Hot sex and gold, shiny things

I think you are a lost queen

Let me serve you, serve you

Remind you that you are a lost queen

I think you are a lost queen