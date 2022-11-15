Lirik Lagu Always Summer - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

I think I have everything I need
It got dark but now I think I see
The world around is full of arms
Still reaching out to me
I hear the notes and belt them back to you
I feel loved, I'm burning like a fuse
I'm not afraid 'cause I know I've got
Nothing left to lose
I just wanted to say
I know I let you down
But I'm ready now
And I found a way
That I can tell the truth
Make it up to you
I know that I have always walked the line
In between confidence and lies
So many scenes are full of words
I wish I could rewind
But here you are forgiving me again
You'll never know how real to me you've been
This is a start
Another empty page where I begin
I just wanted to say
I know I let you down
But I'm ready now
And I found a way
That I can tell the truth
Make it up to you
I left home but there's one thing that I still know
It's always summer in my heart and in my soul
Artikel Pilihan