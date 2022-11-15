Lirik Lagu Always Summer - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Always Summer - Yellowcard

I think I have everything I need

It got dark but now I think I see

The world around is full of arms

Still reaching out to me

I hear the notes and belt them back to you

I feel loved, I'm burning like a fuse

I'm not afraid 'cause I know I've got

Nothing left to lose

I just wanted to say

I know I let you down

But I'm ready now

And I found a way

That I can tell the truth

Make it up to you

I know that I have always walked the line

In between confidence and lies

So many scenes are full of words

I wish I could rewind

But here you are forgiving me again

You'll never know how real to me you've been

This is a start

Another empty page where I begin

I just wanted to say

I know I let you down

But I'm ready now

And I found a way

That I can tell the truth

Make it up to you

I left home but there's one thing that I still know

It's always summer in my heart and in my soul