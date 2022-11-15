Lirik Big Machine – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Big Machine – Goo Goo Dolls
Ecstasy is all you need
Living in the big machine now
Oh you're so vain
Now your world is way too fast
Nothing's real and nothing lasts
And I'm aware
I'm in love but you don't care
Turn your anger into lust
I'm still here but you don't trust at all
And I'll be waiting
Love and sex and loneliness
Take what's yours and leave the rest
So I'll survive
God it's good to be alive
I'm torn in pieces
I'm blind and waiting for
My heart is reeling
I'm blind and waiting for you
Still in love with all your sins
Where you stop and I begin, and I'll
I'll be waiting
Living like a house on fire
What you fear is your desire
It's hard to deal
I still love the way you feel
Now this angry little girl
Drowning in this petty world
And I'm who you run to
Swallow all your bitter pills
That's what makes you beautiful
You're all or not
I don't need what you ain't got
I'm torn in pieces
I'm blind and waiting for
My heart is reeling
I'm blind and waiting for you
I'm blind and waiting for you
I'm blind and waiting for you
No I can't believe it's coming true
God it's good to be alive and I'm still here waiting for you
No I can't believe it's coming true
I'm blind and waiting for you
