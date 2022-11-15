Lirik Big Machine – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Big Machine – Goo Goo Dolls

Ecstasy is all you need

Living in the big machine now

Oh you're so vain

Now your world is way too fast

Nothing's real and nothing lasts

And I'm aware

I'm in love but you don't care

Turn your anger into lust

I'm still here but you don't trust at all

And I'll be waiting

Love and sex and loneliness

Take what's yours and leave the rest

So I'll survive

God it's good to be alive

I'm torn in pieces

I'm blind and waiting for

My heart is reeling

I'm blind and waiting for you

Still in love with all your sins

Where you stop and I begin, and I'll

I'll be waiting

Living like a house on fire

What you fear is your desire

It's hard to deal

I still love the way you feel

Now this angry little girl

Drowning in this petty world

And I'm who you run to

Swallow all your bitter pills

That's what makes you beautiful

You're all or not

I don't need what you ain't got

I'm torn in pieces

I'm blind and waiting for

My heart is reeling

I'm blind and waiting for you

I'm blind and waiting for you

I'm blind and waiting for you

No I can't believe it's coming true

God it's good to be alive and I'm still here waiting for you

No I can't believe it's coming true

I'm blind and waiting for you

